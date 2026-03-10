Subscribe
Interview with Yair Weinberger, CEO of Reindeer.
How Reindeer is encoding the institutional memory that lives in Jane and Bob's heads and why that's the hardest problem in enterprise AI; A word of…
9 hrs ago
•
Nikhil Varshney
21:15
Platforms, Aggregators, and the Supply Chain's Agentic Rupture
A theoretical essay on how two fundamentally different business models shaped commerce infrastructure and why the rules are being rewritten. Explained…
Mar 5
•
Nikhil Varshney
2
2
Interview with Valentina Jordan, CEO of Nauta
Data problem in supply chain; Context and its importance to train agents; Horizontal Integration as a means to cross-sell products; Building SaaS moat…
Mar 3
•
Nikhil Varshney
37:53
February 2026
Shopify Post-Earnings Update: What The Street Missed, Where I Was Wrong, And The Protocol (ACP vs UCP) War
Shopify's AI Moat Is Deeper Than The Market Thinks; Analyst panic over agentic commerce missed the point; New data on UCP vs ACP to sharpen the bull…
Feb 25
•
Nikhil Varshney
1
Interview with Darin Brannan, CEO of Terminal Industries
We talk about the $50B+ TAM of Yard Software Market; Building computer Vision and Agentic to solve truck/driver utilization, theft and maintenance…
Feb 24
•
Nikhil Varshney
2
2
2
40:47
Week of February 17-19 in Review
Last Mile Paradox; Karaoke Capitalism; Yard Management; TikTok U-Turn on FBT; Zepto's IPO filing
Feb 20
•
Nikhil Varshney
TikTok Takes A U-Turn On FBT; Zepto Prepares for IPO
TikTok misjudged the immediate math of seller margins, yet FBT remains their only path to long-term buyer value. Meanwhile, Zepto’s burn is outpacing…
Feb 19
•
Nikhil Varshney
1
Logistics AI Value Trap - Karaoke Capitalism; Terminal Industries and Yard Management
Overview of the Yard Management problem in Middle Mile. On average truck and driver utilization drops by 35% due to Yard issues.
Feb 18
•
Nikhil Varshney
1
The Last Mile Paradox: What India's Quick Commerce Boom Reveals About the Cost of Speed
Why speed creates negative economies of scale in low AOV commerce, and what that means for the future of instant delivery. Concept through the story of…
Feb 17
•
Nikhil Varshney
Shopify Q4'25 Results. Shopify Financial Services, Agentic Commerce (UCP), FCF Compression
Shopify's growth is accelerating at scale. The opposite of what you'd expect from a company approaching $12B in annual revenue. Revenue: 26% in '23 ➡️…
Feb 12
•
Nikhil Varshney
Amazon 2025 Commerce Earnings - Ads, Subscription, Physical Retail, Rufus
Q4 2025 revealed a $588B commerce platform compounding across every dimension; Amazon's 3P vs 1P business and Profitability Loop.
Feb 9
•
Nikhil Varshney
1
Current State of Agentic Commerce; Walmart Reaches $1T Valuation; Targets New CEO
I am re-learning how to shop with agents; Walmart show what true execution looks like; Target too focused on customer well being, problem is different …
Feb 4
•
Nikhil Varshney
1
1
