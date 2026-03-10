THE SILK ROAD NEXUS

THE SILK ROAD NEXUS

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About

February 2026

Shopify Post-Earnings Update: What The Street Missed, Where I Was Wrong, And The Protocol (ACP vs UCP) War
Shopify's AI Moat Is Deeper Than The Market Thinks; Analyst panic over agentic commerce missed the point; New data on UCP vs ACP to sharpen the bull…
  Nikhil Varshney
Interview with Darin Brannan, CEO of Terminal Industries
We talk about the $50B+ TAM of Yard Software Market; Building computer Vision and Agentic to solve truck/driver utilization, theft and maintenance…
  Nikhil Varshney
40:47
Week of February 17-19 in Review
Last Mile Paradox; Karaoke Capitalism; Yard Management; TikTok U-Turn on FBT; Zepto's IPO filing
  Nikhil Varshney
TikTok Takes A U-Turn On FBT; Zepto Prepares for IPO
TikTok misjudged the immediate math of seller margins, yet FBT remains their only path to long-term buyer value. Meanwhile, Zepto’s burn is outpacing…
  Nikhil Varshney
Logistics AI Value Trap - Karaoke Capitalism; Terminal Industries and Yard Management
Overview of the Yard Management problem in Middle Mile. On average truck and driver utilization drops by 35% due to Yard issues.
  Nikhil Varshney
The Last Mile Paradox: What India's Quick Commerce Boom Reveals About the Cost of Speed
Why speed creates negative economies of scale in low AOV commerce, and what that means for the future of instant delivery. Concept through the story of…
  Nikhil Varshney
Shopify Q4'25 Results. Shopify Financial Services, Agentic Commerce (UCP), FCF Compression
Shopify's growth is accelerating at scale. The opposite of what you'd expect from a company approaching $12B in annual revenue. Revenue: 26% in '23 ➡️…
  Nikhil Varshney
Amazon 2025 Commerce Earnings - Ads, Subscription, Physical Retail, Rufus
Q4 2025 revealed a $588B commerce platform compounding across every dimension; Amazon's 3P vs 1P business and Profitability Loop.
  Nikhil Varshney
Current State of Agentic Commerce; Walmart Reaches $1T Valuation; Targets New CEO
I am re-learning how to shop with agents; Walmart show what true execution looks like; Target too focused on customer well being, problem is different …
  Nikhil Varshney
© 2026 Nikhil Varshney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture