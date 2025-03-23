About The Silk Road Nexus

Every company is becoming a logistics company, whether they know it or not.

For two decades, value accrued to software because marginal costs were close to zero. That era is ending. The next strategic shift belongs to companies that can master the economics of the physical world — where every delivery costs real money, every warehouse requires real capital, and competitive advantage comes from network density, not just network effects.

The Silk Road Nexus is economic analysis for this transition. I write about the market structures reshaping retail, the capital allocation decisions driving logistics networks, and the unit economics that determine which models actually work.

I’m a Principal Product Manager with the earths largest retailer, where I’ve spent years building the orchestration systems, delivery networks, and cross-border logistics infrastructure that power modern commerce. I’ve seen what separates companies that generate real economic value from those that burn cash fighting gravity.

This newsletter is where I share the frameworks and first-principles thinking that explain why certain commerce models win while others collapse under their own unit economics.

What you won’t find here:

News recaps, surface-level analysis, or optimism about “disruption” that ignores basic math.

What you will find:

Rigorous thinking on marginal costs, opportunity costs, network density, and the actual financial reality of operating in the physical world.

Free. Weekly. High-Agency Essays.

—Nikhil Varshney