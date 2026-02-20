THE SILK ROAD NEXUS — Week of February 17–19, 2026 Three essays. One thread: the cost of speed, the physics of logistics, and the gap between what markets believe and what the supply chain actually allows.

Essay 1 — The Last Mile Paradox

This week’s deep dive laid out a structural argument that quick commerce isn’t just unprofitable — it’s structurally unprofitable at scale. The central insight: compressing delivery below a critical threshold inverts the normal scale curve. In traditional e-commerce, more orders mean lower cost per order. In 10-minute delivery, more orders require more dark stores and more idle riders, so marginal cost rises with volume. The result is what I’m calling the Last Mile Paradox — growth makes the economics worse, not better.

India’s quick commerce trio (Blinkit at 46%, Swiggy Instamart at 27%, Zepto at 21%) are burning 19–25% of GMV on logistics alone vs. Amazon’s ~7%. That gap isn’t an execution problem. It’s a physics problem built into the speed constraint itself. The Chinese precedent — Meituan and Dianping’s subsidy war ending in forced merger — suggests where this ends. India is running the same experiment four years later.

The only escape requires simultaneous shifts in AOV, delivery windows, infrastructure ownership, and non-commerce revenue. None of those levers are currently being pulled. And critically, 92% of Indian consumers rank price as their top purchase driver for online groceries. Speed ranks fifth.

Essay 2 — Karaoke Capitalism and the Yard

The week’s sharpest comedy arrived when Algorhythm Holdings — formerly the Singing Machine Company, maker of karaoke equipment — announced an AI freight platform called SemiCab, claiming 300–400% efficiency gains. J.B. Hunt and C.H. Robinson dropped meaningfully on the same day. The market confused a press release for a product.

The essay used this as a lens to examine where logistics AI actually creates value: the yard. Goods spend 35% of total shipment time sitting idle in yards. 92% of trailers are stationary at any given moment. Less than 25% of yards have any digital system. Most are run on radios, clipboards, and institutional memory — “by guys named Steve.”

Terminal Industries is building a computer vision solution — a plug-and-play camera node that creates a digital twin of the yard in real time, autonomously assigns parking, and pushes tasks to driver tablets. The pitch is compelling, but the real challenge isn’t technical: it’s blue-collar UX. If the AI makes one mistake and sends Steve to a snow-blocked slot, trust evaporates. The essay closes with a provocation: the supply chain doesn’t run on music. It runs on physics. And the physics are currently stuck in the yard.

Essay 3 — TikTok’s U-Turn and Zepto’s IPO Trouble

Two stories that both point in the same direction. TikTok reversed its Fulfilled by TikTok mandate on February 17, pausing the requirement for sellers to use centralized fulfillment after significant seller backlash over storage fees ($70–90/pallet vs. a $20 industry average) that broke the economics for low-margin sellers. The reversal solves the immediate problem but creates a bigger long-term one: push commerce runs on impulse, and impulse requires consistent fulfillment. Without FBT, TikTok is flying blind on the post-purchase experience, and every late delivery erodes the platform trust that makes live commerce work.

Meanwhile, Zepto is filing with SEBI at a $7B valuation while its FY25 net loss grew 177% to ₹3,367 Cr even as revenue grew 129%. Loss is outpacing revenue growth. Zepto Cafe has shuttered 200 locations, 500 employees have been laid off, and removal of handling and surge fees added ₹200–300 Cr/month in additional burn. Monthly active users fell from 5.5M to 4.9M while Blinkit grew to 6.2M. None of Zepto’s current moves address the structural cost problem identified in Essay 1 — and the IPO window doesn’t leave time to find a different answer.

Thanks for reading THE SILK ROAD NEXUS! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment