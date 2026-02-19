This week two stories.

First, TikTok’s U-Turn and the headaches it has with logistics.

Second, Zepto is filing for IPO and is under pressure from all direction — mounting losses, drifting customers and a negative margin business.

TikTok Takes A U-Turn On FBT

The “phased rollout” of the Fulfilled by TikTok (FBT) mandate has hit a significant roadblock. In an urgent email sent to U.S. merchants on Tuesday evening, February 17, 2026, the TikTok Shop team stated:

“At this time, Seller Shipping remains unchanged, and previously shared deadlines are not going into effect. In the meantime, please continue to operate as usual. We will provide further details.”

This reversal is a rare tactical retreat for a platform that has spent the last year moving toward total ecosystem control. This pivot provides a look at the friction between platform ←→ Suppliers and the cold reality of supply chain economics.

Here is a strategic analysis of what this reversal means for the future of social commerce, viewed through the lens of my previous analysis.

The primary driver for this reversal was seller pushback over margins. As I noted in my previous essay, the economic trade-off for FBT was steep: I had written:

But FBT does reduce autonomy, and that creates friction. Low-margin sellers and long-tail dropshippers whose models rely on extreme flexibility and minimal upfront commitment will find the economics more difficult once inventory must be staged in advance. Storage fees after the initial free window are steep—approximately $0.05 per cubic foot per day after 60 days, translating to $70-90 per pallet compared to an industry average of $20 per pallet. Hub placement fees add further costs for sellers who cannot ship directly to fulfillment centers.

The economics simply didn't work for low-margin sellers. Moreover sellers are hard part of the network economics for TikTok. The whole model of Push and Live commerce economics work on the principle of having a curated list of products to push which are driven by sellers.

While the reversal solves the immediate margin crisis, I believe that abandoning the mandate in the long run will be more damaging than the current friction. Removing the requirement for centralized fulfillment creates a “Trust Gap” that could eventually lead to the decay of the entire ecosystem.

Here is why my core thesis remains: TikTok is a “Push Commerce” engine, and Push Commerce cannot survive on inconsistent fulfillment.

As I argued in my original essay:

Emotional purchases have higher regret risk. When a customer impulse-buys during a three-minute livestream and the product arrives two weeks late, that regret compounds.

By allowing decentralized "Seller Shipping" to persist, TikTok is essentially inviting variance back into the customer journey. Every time a seller fails to deliver on time, or uses a "counterfeit shipping label," the platform’s reputation takes a hit.

TikTok needs to sell to its top sellers the algorithmic advantages it can provide if they follow the fulfillment rules. Visibility on TikTok has always been asymmetric and non-linear. The right product, paired with the right content or creator alignment, can generate outsized sales very quickly, regardless of seller size.

The upside for compliant sellers is substantial. FBT products are featured in a dedicated “FBT Free 3-Day Shipping” channel and “Deals for You” promotions, increasing traffic and attracting high-intent shoppers. Sellers who can operate within TikTok’s logistics graph benefit from higher conversion, reduced customer service burden, and insulation from logistics-related performance penalties. Orders fulfilled through FBT are exempt from late delivery rate (LDR) and on-time delivery rate (OTDR) calculations, protecting the seller’s Shop Performance Score from logistics failures.

When fulfillment is fragmented, the algorithm is "flying blind" on the post-purchase experience. If TikTok can't guarantee the delivery, it can't fully optimize for the "Live" moment. The reversal protects seller margins today but sacrifices the data integrity needed to build a defensible moat for tomorrow.

TikTok has traded long-term platform stability for short-term seller retention. While the "unreliable service from TikTok’s partner network" justified a pause, the platform must eventually find a way to make FBT work.

Zepto Prepares for IPO

Zepto is filing with SEBI at a $7 Bn (~₹58,000 Cr) valuation, planning to raise ₹11,000 Cr through fresh share issuance. It has raised $2.5 Bn (~₹20,800 Cr) to date.

The numbers behind that ambition are uncomfortable.

Net loss in FY25 was ₹3,367 Cr, up 177% from ₹1,214 Cr the previous year. Revenue grew 129% to ₹9,669 Cr in the same period.

Loss is growing faster than revenue.

To clean up the books before the IPO, Zepto has been rolling back its own bets.

Zepto Cafe saw nearly 200 locations shut citing muted demand.

Five hundred employees were laid off. Key executives exited.

Removal of all handling and surge fees to win users back, a move that pushed monthly burn up by an additional ₹200 to ₹300 Cr.

I had written previously that ten minute delivery is not a sustainable business model on its own. A 10 minute delivery window means one rider, one order, zero batching. A two hour window allows 8 to 10 drops per shift.

That gap produces a 3.2x rider utilization deficit that compounds with every additional dark store you open. More scale does not reduce cost per order in this model. It increases it.



On market share, Zepto sits at approximately 29%, just ahead of Swiggy Instamart at 26%, but well behind Blinkit which crossed 50% according to a BofA report in September 2025.

The competitive pressure is not easing. Swiggy has raised ₹10,000 Cr via QIP and matched Zepto's zero fee play. Reliance JioMart is building out 400 dark stores. Zepto is being squeezed from every direction at the precise moment it needs to present a clean financial story to public markets. Further, monthly active users fell from 5.5 Mn to 4.9 Mn while Blinkit grew to 6.2 Mn in the same window.

I had also proposed that structural exit from this trap requires higher AOV above, delivery windows relaxing to 20 to 30 minutes to unlock batching economics, and non commerce revenue from advertising and fintech cross subsidizing last mile costs. None of Zepto's current moves get it there before the IPO window closes.

The QC sector in India has grown 73% annually while collectively burning over ₹11,600 Cr (~$1.4 Bn) in last four years.

Some will point to Amazon losing money on e-commerce for years as a reason for optimism. That comparison does not hold. Amazon was building audience, a discovery platform synonymous with the act of searching for products, and a logistics network. Once those achieved network effects, contribution margins expanded and the marginal cost of each delivery fell.

Economies of scale is what made Amazon viable, and it is precisely what quick commerce's speed constraint structurally prevents.

This is a race for survival through deep pockets. Amazon has them. The others are burning through whatever they raised hoping to outlast each other. That rarely ends well for the ones in the middle. For reference Look at China QC now.

