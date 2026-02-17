In low average order value businesses, speed doesn’t just cost more. It creates negative economies of scale. The faster you promise to deliver, the more your marginal costs compound with volume, inverting the very scale curve that makes logistics businesses viable.

That claim sounds counterintuitive. Scale is supposed to reduce unit costs. More orders should mean cheaper fulfillment per order. That is how Amazon built its logistics empire over two decades, how FedEx and UPS became profitable, how every supply chain textbook describes the relationship between volume and cost.

The Paradox

The Last Mile Paradox describes a condition in which compressing delivery time below a critical threshold causes marginal fulfillment costs to grow faster than marginal revenue, inverting the traditional scale curve. Unlike conventional logistics, where higher volume drives unit cost reduction, the paradox produces diseconomies of density: more orders in a tighter time window require disproportionately more infrastructure, labour, and capital per incremental order.

The paradox operates through three interlocking economic mechanisms:

The collapse of rider utilization, The inversion of the scale curve, and The erosion of contribution margin at volume.

Start with rider utilization. A two hour delivery window allows a single rider to batch 8 to 10 drops per shift. Route optimization is viable. Orders can be consolidated geographically. A 10 minute delivery promise obliterates all of this. Each rider handles one order at a time, dispatched point to point with no batching. The utilization math is unforgiving:

That 3.2× multiplier is the seed of the paradox. But the real damage happens at scale. In traditional e-commerce, when order volume increases, fixed costs (warehousing, technology, route planning) are amortized across more transactions, driving the cost per order down. This is the classical economy of scale: the curve bends in your favour.

In speed constrained delivery, the curve bends against you. To maintain a 10 minute SLA as demand grows, you must either open more dark stores (each with its own fixed cost of rent, inventory, and staffing) or add more riders (each carrying idle time between dispatches). Both responses add cost faster than they add capacity. The marginal cost of the 1,000th order in a zone is higher than the 500th, not lower.

The chart shows the core mechanism. Both models start with high per order costs at low volume. Traditional e-commerce follows the classical downward curve as scale effects kick in: batching, route optimization, fixed cost amortization. Quick commerce follows a similar path initially, but past the density threshold, the curve inflects upward. Each incremental order in a speed constrained system requires incremental infrastructure (another dark store, another idle rider), and the cost per order rises rather than falls.

This is not a temporary inefficiency. It is geometrically embedded in the physics of point to point delivery within a rigid time constraint.

The consequence shows up directly in contribution margin. In traditional e-commerce, contribution margin expands with scale as fixed costs are spread and variable costs are optimized. In quick commerce, contribution margin hits a ceiling and then degrades, because the variable cost components (rider wages, idle capacity, dark store proliferation) grow at or above the rate of revenue.

The green curve is the traditional e-commerce path: start unprofitable, cross break even as scale effects compound, then expand margin as the flywheel accelerates. The blue curve is the quick commerce path: start deeply unprofitable, improve as initial fixed costs are absorbed, but then hit a margin ceiling where further growth cannot overcome the structural cost drag of speed constrained operations. The curve flattens and, in most configurations, turns back downward.

This is the paradox in its purest form. Growth, which is supposed to be the solution, becomes part of the problem.

It has already played out once. In 2015, China’s Meituan and Dianping, backed by Alibaba and Tencent, entered a subsidy death spiral over lunch delivery. Both burned hundreds of millions monthly. Four years later, they merged. Free deliveries ended. Prices rose. Consumers absorbed the deferred cost.

India is running the same experiment. Blinkit (46% market share), Swiggy Instamart (27%), and Zepto (21%) are locked in exactly this dynamic. The numbers reveal the paradox in real time:

Amazon operates at roughly 7% logistics cost on GMV with its two hour model. Quick commerce players burn 19 to 25% on logistics alone, before marketing, technology, or overhead. That 12 to 18 percentage point gap is the Last Mile Paradox expressed in financial terms. It is not a gap that operational efficiency can close, because it is structurally produced by the speed constraint itself.

Yet in September 2025, Amazon launched “Amazon Now,” a 10 minute delivery service, across three Indian metros with 100+ micro fulfillment centres. This appears contradictory until you understand the strategy. Amazon embedded quick commerce inside its main app as a feature of Prime, not a standalone business. The 10 minute service is cross subsidized by advertising revenue, fintech (the Axio acquisition), and Prime subscriptions. Amazon can absorb the paradox because it never needs quick commerce to be independently profitable. It is a defensive moat, not a P&L line.

For Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy, quick commerce is the P&L line. That is the difference that determines survival.

In January 2026, the Indian government intervened directly, forcing platforms to remove “10 minute delivery” branding after a nationwide gig worker strike over unsafe conditions and inadequate pay. 57% of riders report stress during fast deliveries. 200,000 neighbourhood kirana stores have closed in the past year. The cost of speed is not just financial anymore. It is political. And political costs do not appear in EBITDA.

Can The Curve be Bend Back?

The question is whether specific conditions can flip the cost curve back in favour of the operator. The answer is yes, but the stable configuration looks fundamentally different from what exists today.

The conditions that would flip this equation require simultaneous shifts in multiple variables: average order value rising above $9 (currently $5 to 7), delivery windows relaxing to 20 to 30 minutes (which unlocks partial batching and raises rider utilization from 2.5 to 5+ drops per hour), infrastructure transitioning from leased to owned (eliminating the rent drag), and non commerce revenue from advertising and fintech reaching 8 to 12% of GMV to internally subsidize delivery.

The critical tension: these conditions work against each other. Raising AOV narrows the customer base, reducing order density, which worsens rider utilization. Relaxing the delivery window improves economics but undermines the speed promise that drives conversion. Owning infrastructure requires patient capital that venture backed startups do not have.

The stable version of quick commerce is not quick commerce as currently defined. It is a faster tier within a diversified retail ecosystem, cross subsidized by high margin adjacencies, running on owned infrastructure with relaxed time constraints. It is, in other words, what Amazon and JioMart are already building.

The reason it is sustainable is because customers never asked for a 10-min delivery. This condition was post-wired as a result of the red-ocean strategy among various players.

92% of Indian consumers rank price as their primary purchase driver for online groceries. Delivery speed ranks fifth at 34%. Only 3% will pay any fee for sub 30 minute delivery. And yet India's quick commerce sector, a $3.34 billion industry, has been built almost entirely around compressing delivery time to 10 minutes. The sector has grown at 73% annually while collectively losing over $1.4 billion in four years. The more it grows, the more it loses.

India's e-commerce future will not be written by whoever moves fastest. It will be written by whoever can sustainably balance speed, price, and profitability. The Last Mile Paradox does not forbid stability. It forbids stability on the current terms.