Hello everyone, welcome back to another Thursday deep dive. Today I am discussing the state of AI in supply chain as of March 2026. The post examines historical gaps, current solutions through AI applications and then I take us back to 1999 dotcom bubble. There are parallels to be drawn and history holds important lessons.

Also, this week I published my podcast with CEO of Veho, Itamar Zur. Please check it out. It was one of the surreal conversations around treating logistics as a value driver vs cost center. We drove deep into the conversation about Gig Economy and how technology is the answer to bridge the trust gap in logistics. It’s a twenty minute conversation and worth a listen.

So let’s get started.

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At the World Economic Forum in January 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang described the industrial architecture of AI as a five-layer stack:

Layer 1 - Energy

Layer 2 - Chips (GPUs)

Layer 3 - Infrastructure (Data Centers, Networking, AI Factories)

Layer 4 - Models (LLMs)

Layer 5 - Applications (Economic Value)

The first four layers are capital-intensive, consolidating fast, and commoditizing faster. The companies supplying them can be counted on two hands.

The fifth layer is where economic value is created. Like the internet before it, the application layer is where companies build products that touch customers. And as with the internet, the value in this layer will be distributed unevenly, determined not by who has the best model but by who solves the most consequential problem.

In supply chain and commerce, this disruption is arriving in two stages.

Stage One: The Compression of Discovery

For thirty years, commerce competition has been organized around a single interface: the search engine. Brands invested in SEO, paid search, digital advertising, and marketplace positioning to win the moment a consumer typed a query. This discovery layer generated enormous margin premiums. It rewarded brand equity, marketing spend, and digital shelf placement. I had written in detail about stage one in Push vs Pull, Live Commerce, AI paradox in search, and Google UCP.

AI agents are dismantling this architecture.

When an AI agent acts on behalf of a consumer, it does not see advertisements. It does not reward brand equity. It does not browse. It queries a product universe against three variables: price, availability, and delivery speed. The agent optimizes; it does not discover.

The economic consequence is a systematic compression of the front-end margin premium that has defined commerce since the mid-1990s. The discovery layer is being commoditized.

Stage Two: The Unlock of Stranded Operational Value

If Stage One compresses the value of discovery, the question becomes: where does the value migrate?

The answer is execution.

There is a data paradox at the center of global supply chains that has persisted for decades, largely unremarked. Supply chain operations are among the most data-intensive activities in the modern economy. A mid-sized freight carrier tracks hundreds of variables per shipment: departure times, dwell times, carrier performance by lane, weather correlations, detention patterns, fuel consumption by route, on-time-in-full metrics by customer and SKU. Warehouse management systems log every pick, replenishment, cycle count, and labor hour. Yard management systems record every arrival, departure, and dock assignment. ERPs capture every purchase order, supplier lead time, and inventory position across a network.

This data has been accumulating for thirty years. Almost none of it has been used to make decisions proactively.

The numbers confirm the waste. EY research found that 17% of companies have built supply chain data lakes but fail to use them. Thirty-eight percent of supply chain leaders cite fragmented data and lack of integrated platforms as their primary barrier to tracking KPIs. Across the enterprise, 95% of AI pilots delivered zero measurable return on investment. Not because the data was insufficient. Because the interface layer that could convert data into operator action did not exist.

The costs of this latency are real but invisible. Inventory sitting in a yard because no one flagged an anticipated delay costs carrying capital. A shipment rerouted three days late costs expedite premiums. These costs appear as normal operations. They are not. They are identifiable, addressable waste hiding in plain sight.

The AI application layer now solves this. By unbundling dormant operational data from the systems that trapped it, this layer converts a reactive posture into a proactive one. It builds the interface between accumulated data and operator decisions in real time.

The Readiness Gap

The supply chain industry is mentally ready for this shift. It is not structurally ready.

Only 5.6% of companies report using AI broadly in supply chain functions. More than half say they are still researching or piloting. The gap is not technology. It is data readiness.

For a decade, the business case for supply chain data investment was made in the language of cost reduction: lower carrying costs, fewer expedites, better carrier rates. That framing lost every capital allocation fight to revenue growth investments. The discovery premium captured by marketing and digital commerce was visible, attributable, and large. The costs of supply chain data inadequacy were diffuse, embedded in operational noise, and invisible to the CFO.

The value migration thesis changes this entirely. If supply chain execution is now the primary differentiator in AI-mediated commerce, investment in supply chain data infrastructure is not cost reduction. It is revenue protection. It is competitive positioning. That is a different conversation in the capital allocation committee. It requires supply chain leaders to speak the language of market share, not cost per unit.

From Cost Center to Value Engine: Three Stages

First: Data governance and integration. Cleaning, governing, and connecting operational data that has accumulated in siloed systems for thirty years. This work is not glamorous. It generates no press releases. It takes 12 to 18 months at any significant scale. Organizations that skip this phase and deploy AI on fragmented data will produce what has defined most enterprise AI pilots to date: impressive demonstrations followed by zero P&L impact.

Second: Interface design. Building the application layer that connects operator decisions to the clean, integrated data foundation. The design principle separating success from failure is deceptively simple: build the interface around the operator’s decision, not around the data structure. Ask not what the AI can show, but what this planner, this buyer, this yard manager needs to know to make this decision better and faster. The answer is different for every role. The temptation to build a single dashboard for everyone is one of the most common and costly failure modes in enterprise AI.

Third: Trust building and autonomous expansion. Start with AI recommendations that require human confirmation for every action. Demonstrate accuracy on low-stakes decisions. Gradually expand autonomous scope as confidence is established. The organizations moving fastest are not those deploying the most sophisticated technology. They are those building operator trust systematically. Giving people the experience of watching AI recommendations validated repeatedly before asking them to delegate decisions they have made themselves for decades.

The 1999 Problem

The application layer of the AI stack is in 1999 right now.

Thousands of companies are building AI wrappers, copilots, and dashboards on top of Huang’s lower four layers. Most are solutions in search of problems. The evidence is already in the numbers: 95% of enterprise AI pilots have delivered zero measurable return. Companies collectively invested $30 to $40 billion in generative AI in 2024 and 2025. Almost none of it appeared on any P&L.

The dot-com parallel works at two levels for supply chain specifically.

The first level is the one everyone sees: too much capital chasing too many startups building marginally different products.

The second level is the one only a practitioner sees: most of these companies are reading the same data. They connect to the same TMS feeds, the same ERP exports, the same carrier APIs, the same EDI streams. They build slightly different interfaces on top of structurally identical data foundations.

This exposes the two fatal assumptions of the current wave.

The interface is not a moat. AI-assisted development creates robust interfaces in seconds. What took engineering teams months to build is now a commodity. The front-end of the application is tax-free.

Shared data is not a moat. When every competitor connects to the same carrier APIs, the same ERP exports, and the same EDI streams, that data confers no competitive advantage. Data is only a moat when it is exclusively yours.

The supply chain application that survives this bubble will be the one that does for operational data what Google did for information: makes it queryable, actionable, and useful to the person who needs it, at the moment they need it, at a scale no human process could previously achieve. Everything else is a feature waiting to be absorbed.

The Inversion

The question for supply chain leaders is not whether to invest in the AI application layer. It is whether the application they are building solves a problem that is structurally enabled by the AI infrastructure layer in a way that was genuinely impossible before.

For supply chain, that answer is specific and consequential. Thirty years of operational data — accumulated in yard management systems, warehouse platforms, transportation management systems, and demand planning tools — has been sitting dormant because no interface existed that could convert it into proactive operator decisions in real time. The model layer has just solved that constraint.

Agentic commerce is compressing the discovery premium. Every dollar of margin that once accrued to brand, to search position, to advertising spend is migrating toward the companies that can fulfill precisely, quickly, and reliably.

The great irony of the application layer revolution is this: by making discovery effectively free, it is making fulfillment priceless.

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