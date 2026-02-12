Hello everyone, Nikhil here.

This week I was at Manifest Show in Vegas. The theme here is AI, Agentic and Autonomous in Supply Chain. A lot is fluke, a few will work. However, there are some potential interviews that I have taken and I will share them with original thoughts starting next week.

Shopify Q4 2025 Results

Shopify reported Q4 2025 revenue of $3.67 billion, up 31% year-over-year, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. EPS came in at $0.57, beating the $0.51 estimate by nearly 12%. Full-year 2025 revenue was $11.56 billion with $2 billion in free cash flow.

What makes Shopify’s current run extraordinary is that growth is accelerating at scale, not decelerating. This is the opposite of what you typically see in companies approaching $12 billion in revenue.

There are five things that stand out to me from this earnings call. These five things are going to set the tone for 2026 and coming years. We all know, and I have written in great details about agentic commerce and supply chain modernization. Before that, a glance at their performance.

Revenue growth went from 26% in 2023 and 2024 to 30% in 2025 — a 4 percentage point acceleration at a base that nearly tripled since 2020. GMV growth accelerated from 20% to 24% to 29% across the same three years.

And the operating leverage story is equally compelling: opex as a percentage of revenue dropped from 45% in 2023 to 37% in 2025, even as the company invested in AI, international go-to-market, and enterprise sales.

First, Shopify Is Becoming a Financial Services Company. And No One Has Priced It In

The single most underappreciated line item in Shopify’s financials is the loans and merchant cash advances balance on the balance sheet, which grew from $1.22 billion to $1.78 billion in 2025 — a 46% increase. In Q4 alone, Shopify originated $1.27 billion in loans and received $1.18 billion in repayments, meaning the portfolio is turning over roughly quarterly.

Shopify Capital originated approximately $4 billion in loans and MCAs in 2025, up from roughly $3 billion in 2024. But here is the critical insight: Shopify’s unique advantage in lending is that it sees merchant cash flows in real time through Shopify Payments. This is the same information asymmetry that made Amazon Lending and Square Capital possible, but Shopify’s version is arguably more powerful because it captures the full economic picture of a merchant’s business across online, offline, and multi-channel sales.

The reason its advantageous to Shopify is to have underwriting accuracy. Shopify sees everything. A merchant's online store revenue, their physical POS transactions, their Instagram and TikTok sales, their B2B wholesale orders, their returns and chargebacks, their inventory levels, their shipping velocity, their customer repeat rates.

Why Amazon does not have this advantage? — Amazon sees demand-side data brilliantly. It knows what consumers search for, what they click, what they buy, what they return, and at what price. A merchant selling on Amazon might also have a Shopify store doing 60% of their revenue, a wholesale business doing 20%, and physical retail doing another 20%. Amazon has no visibility into any of that.

Back to Transaction and loan losses jumped to $417 million for full-year 2025, up 84% from $227 million in 2024 — growing significantly faster than revenue. In Q3, the CFO acknowledged this was partially from “testing and experimentation with merchant onboarding.” In Q4, transaction and loan losses were $114 million, down sequentially from the elevated Q3 levels but still 50% higher year-over-year. The question is whether Shopify is managing credit risk as carefully as it is managing growth. For now, the losses are manageable relative to the portfolio.

Second, The Merchant Solutions/ Subscription Ratio by Revenue is Increasing

In Q4 2025, Merchant Solutions revenue was $2.90 billion versus $777 million in Subscription Solutions — a ratio of 3.7:1. In 2020, this ratio was roughly 2.3:1. This widening gap is the single best measure of Shopify’s strategic evolution.

Because Subscription revenue is the website business, a merchant pays a monthly fee for a storefront. This was Shopify’s original product and it grows at 17%, a healthy rate but nothing extraordinary. Merchant Solutions, which grew 35%, captures the value of every transaction flowing through the Shopify ecosystem: payments processing, shipping, capital, and now increasingly offline POS revenue.

This means Shopify’s economic model has fundamentally shifted from SaaS (predictable but slower-growing) to transaction-driven (higher growth, but more cyclically exposed). The company has become a payments and financial infrastructure company with a SaaS front-end.

In my original opinion, investors pricing SHOP as a software company with a SaaS multiple are looking at the wrong business. The correct comparison set is increasingly Adyen, Stripe (if it were public), or even a high-growth version of Global-e.

Third, Agentic Commerce Is Shopify’s Bid to Own the AI Shopping Layer. And It’s the Answer to the Buy With Prime Question

The most strategically significant announcement in the Q4 call was not in the financial results but in Finkelstein’s prepared remarks about the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and the new agentic plan [I have written about UCP here].

This is shopify’s answer to “how does Shopify avoid being commoditized as AI reshapes commerce?”

Here is what makes this strategically brilliant and what most coverage misses: in 2022, Thompson warned that Buy With Prime was dangerous because it would give Amazon the transaction relationship. Shopify’s agentic commerce strategy does the exact opposite.

It positions Shopify as the infrastructure layer that all AI agents plug into, while keeping the checkout, payments, and merchant relationship firmly within Shopify’s ecosystem. As Finkelstein stated on the call: “For Shopify merchants, economics are the same as if the transaction happened in the online store.

This is critical. If agentic commerce becomes a meaningful channel — and the 7x growth in AI-driven traffic to Shopify stores in 2025 and the 11x growth in AI-attributed orders suggest it will — then Shopify has positioned itself to be the default commerce backend for the AI internet, not just for traditional web stores. This is a platform-level strategic move, not a product feature.

Fourth, The FCF Margin Compression Is Intentional. And It Reveals an Amazon-Style Capital Allocation Philosophy

One number that bulls might gloss over: free cash flow margin declined from 22% in Q4 2024 to 19% in Q4 2025, and from 18% to 17% on a full-year basis. The Q1 2026 guide of “low-to-mid teens” implies further compression. Simultaneously, Shopify announced a $2 billion share buyback.

This is a deliberate capital allocation. Management is telling the market: we are confident enough in the durability of our cash flows to return capital to shareholders, but we are also investing heavily enough in AI, international expansion, and new product lines (agentic tools, Shopify Product Network, Catalog, Sidekick) that margins will be lower than they could be if we were optimizing for near-term profitability.

Further and very very important, Shopify’s investments are in code, algorithms, and protocol standards (UCP) that have near-zero marginal cost to scale. This makes Shopify’s growth investments inherently higher-return and lower-risk on a per-dollar basis.

Fifth, The Convertible Note Maturity Cleanup

Buried in the cash flow statement is a $1.043 billion outflow for “maturities of convertible senior notes.” This was Shopify’s 0.125% convertible note issued in 2020, which matured in Q4 2025. Despite this billion-dollar cash drain, Shopify’s cash and marketable securities actually increased year-over-year to $5.78 billion (from $5.48 billion), and total shareholders’ equity grew from $11.56 billion to $13.47 billion.

This matters for two reasons. First, Shopify is now debt-free. The balance sheet is clean in a way it hasn’t been in five years, precisely at the moment the company is launching a share buyback program. Second, the embedded derivative on the convertible note generated a $123 million loss in 2025 that suppressed GAAP net income. With the note retired, this accounting noise disappears going forward, making future GAAP earnings more readable and likely higher quality.

The combination of zero debt, $5.8 billion in liquid assets, $2 billion in annual free cash flow, and a $2 billion buyback authorization creates a capital structure that is unusually strong for a high-growth technology company. This is the financial foundation that allows Shopify to invest aggressively in agentic commerce and international expansion without the capital allocation anxiety.

