Last to Last week I published my analysis of Shopify's Q4 2025 results, covering the financial services evolution, the Merchant Solutions ratio shift, FCF margin compression, and the convertible note cleanup. This update builds on that piece, incorporates what I learned from a close reading of the full earnings call transcript.

I want to highlight the things I missed, revisit one of my earlier positions that earnings call had partially challenged and layout more information about UCP and ACP.

Right after the earnings call, Shopify Stock dropped. It dropped due to three reasons.

First, adjusted EPS came in at $0.48 versus a $0.51 consensus, A 6% miss. When you're trading at 80x+ earnings, a miss of any size gets punished.

Second, management guided Q1 2026 free cash flow margin to "low-to-mid teens," which is a step down from Q4's 19% and slightly below Q1 2025.

Third, the broader software sector was already under pressure from a narrative that AI would commoditize SaaS businesses. This is the most dangerous and I talk about this below.

In my original piece, I called the FCF margin compression "intentional" and compared the capital allocation philosophy to Amazon's. I stand by that framing. Management is investing in code, algorithms, and protocol standards with near-zero marginal cost to scale. But I should have been more explicit about why the market would punish this: at Shopify's valuation, investors are paying for margin expansion, not margin stability. The delta between "we are investing for durable growth" and "margins will be lower than they could be" is small in substance but large in multiple compression. The $2 billion buyback was meant to signal confidence, but the market read it as insufficient cover for the margin guide.

Analyst Panic → Market Panic

Will AI agents bypass Shopify's checkout? Will Shopify's monetization rate compress? Is this VHS vs. Betamax with UCP and ACP? These were the only questions in the post earnings call. All around agents.

Finkelstein had to repeat the same point three times: "LLMs do not bypass Shopify's checkout." He walked analysts through the architecture — front end (the UI that buyers interact with) versus back end (order processing, payments, inventory). Even in an agentic world, Shopify runs the back end. Payments still flow through Shopify Payments. The economics are identical to an online store transaction.

The analyst and wall street community has not internalized the point around the impact of AI in the digital world. The vast majority of Shopify's merchants sell physical goods — leather goods with monogramming, furniture with white-glove delivery, subscriptions with complex skip-and-pause logic. No one is going to vibe code a payments flow. No one is going to vibe code a returns process. The complexity of commerce operations is itself the moat. That is the opposite of why you chose Shopify.

Whether a customer buys through ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or a traditional storefront, Shopify Payments still processes the transaction, Shopify still manages the order, and Shopify still handles the post-purchase experience. This is a structural advantage I should have framed more explicitly in my original earnings piece.

AI and The Long Tail

AI-driven commerce disproportionately benefits the long tail of merchants. Meaning it disproportionately benefits Shopify.

Many commerce-related AI queries come higher up in the funnel: a consumer has a vague idea of what they want and is looking for help refining that vagueness into a specific product. Traditional search favors well-known brands with SEO budgets. AI search, in contrast, can surface niche products from the long tail. Products a consumer would never have found through ten pages of Google results but which an AI, with its broad corpus of knowledge, can match to a specific need.

Amazon dominates the head of commerce. But the long tail of unique, differentiated products lives overwhelmingly on Shopify and Etsy. Finkelstein cited the 15x increase in orders from AI search since January 2025 and called this “merit-based discovery at scale.” The framing is right. If AI bends the curve of e-commerce penetration by stripping out friction and pulling late adopters online — and if AI discovery favors product-market fit over advertising budgets — then Shopify is the primary beneficiary.

This also connects to the financial services thesis from my original piece. As AI drives more long-tail merchants to scale faster, those merchants will need capital. Shopify Capital, which originated approximately $4 billion in 2025, is positioned to serve exactly this growing segment.

UCP vs ACP: Updating My Analysis

In my January piece on UCP, I covered the protocol architecture, Google’s strategic advantage via the Shopping Graph, and how UCP revives Google’s “Buy on Google” ambitions. Since the earnings call, I want to update that analysis with two observations.

First, Shopify is explicitly putting its weight behind UCP over ACP. When Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss asked directly about UCP versus ACP, Finkelstein spent several minutes explaining UCP’s full-journey coverage from discovery, checkout, fulfillment, returns. And its payment-agnostic design. He did not mention ACP once in his answer. Shopify supports ACP because it supports everything, but the strategic commitment is clearly to UCP.

This makes sense when you examine the architecture. ACP is a “chat-to-buy” protocol optimized for a single consumer surface (ChatGPT) with Stripe handling payments. UCP is a “search-to-buy” protocol designed for multi-surface discovery with any payment provider. For Shopify, UCP is superior because it preserves Shopify Payments as the default rail and that is how Shopify monetizes. Under ACP, ChatGPT’s checkout experience is powered by Stripe, and Shopify Payments may not be the default. Under UCP, Shopify Payments is the default for Shopify merchants. The economic incentives are clear.

Second, this is not VHS vs. Betamax. The emerging consensus to which I agree, is that merchants will need to support both protocols. UCP captures top-of-funnel discovery intent through Google surfaces. ACP captures deep-funnel conversational intent through ChatGPT.

Early data suggests merchants with dual implementation capture significantly more agentic traffic than single-protocol stores. Shopify’s “Agentic Storefronts” product abstracts this complexity for merchants — another example of Shopify handling the hard infrastructure work so merchants don’t have to.

The notable absence remains Amazon, which blocked AI crawlers and saw ChatGPT referral traffic fall substantially. Amazon is choosing to keep the agent-led buying experience inside its own walled garden through Rufus. This validates the structural point from my UCP essay: Amazon has less to gain from an open protocol that makes it easier for third-party surfaces to transact without Amazon’s UI.

Revisiting My Product Network Skepticism

In December, I wrote a detailed analysis of Shopify’s Product Network arguing it creates structural cannibalization. High-revenue merchants resist adoption to protect customer relationships, while lower-tier merchants experience revenue leakage. I compared the dynamic to Google Performance Max and Meta Advantage+, where merchants surrender control to the platform’s matching algorithm.

The earnings call has not changed my core concern, but it has softened it somewhat. Finkelstein described the Product Network as “opt-in” and commission-based, and framed it as merchants “working really well together.” Ben Thompson (Stratechary), taking the opposite view from mine, sees it purely as a stickiness play. Cross-merchant selling creates ecosystem lock-in.

I think the truth is somewhere in between, and the outcome depends on execution details we don’t yet have. If Shopify optimizes recommendations for relevance and merchant quality rather than commission maximization, the network could strengthen the ecosystem. If optimization pressure shifts toward higher-commission items — which is the natural tendency of ad-supported platforms — my original critique holds. The Product Network received zero analyst questions on the call and no adoption metrics were shared, which tells me it is too early for anyone, bulls or bears, to make strong claims.

What I will concede is Thompson’s point about the lock-in effect. Even if individual merchants experience some cannibalization, the collective network creates switching costs that make the Shopify ecosystem harder to leave. That dynamic is real and I understated it in December.

Previous coverage referenced in this piece: