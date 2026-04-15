Product Masterclass from Ryan Arroyo - SVP Product and Engineering at Terminal Industries

Hello everyone, welcome to the weekly podcast. Apologies for a delay in delivery of this podcast.

I am writing this as a genuine attempt to deconstruct how to build a commercial product from scratch. This is particularly difficult when the direct user, the person on the warehouse floor or the driver in the truck, is not the one signing the check.

Finding a winning commercial product is an arduous journey, and having built several myself, I know that the margin for error is razor-thin. We are operating in an era where AI-driven competitors emerge overnight, meaning a product must be so undeniable that value is captured through adoption, not just a sales pitch. This brings us to a masterclass in first-principles thinking with Ryan Arroyo SVP of Product Management and Engineering at Terminal Industries.

About the Guest - Ryan Arroyo

Ryan two decades of experience in product development, including a significant tenure as a Senior Director of Product at Indeed, Ryan transitioned into logistics with a deliberate lack of industry bias. He views the yard through the lens of physics and customer outcomes rather than legacy software constraints. His philosophy centers on the idea that product management is about staying close to the problem and applying AI as a practitioner to eliminate the need for human decision-making in repetitive workflows.

Discussion

The yard is the hidden geography of the supply chain. It is the space where 40 percent of truck utilization vanishes into a black hole of manual check-ins and unstructured data. When I spoke with Darin Brannan at Manifest earlier this year, we discussed why this node remained unmodernized while warehouses and transportation networks achieved 80 percent digitization. The answer lay in the high cost and low reliability of legacy hardware like RFID and GPS. These systems were often too expensive to justify for a segment of the business viewed as a cost center rather than a value driver.

My follow up conversation with Ryan Arroyo, the SVP of Product and Engineering at Terminal Industries, provided the technical blueprint for solving this entropy. While Darin framed the vision of a 15 billion dollar market opportunity that spans beyond logistics into fraud and damage detection, Ryan detailed the architecture required to actually capture it.

The transition from a system of record to a system of agency requires a fundamental shift in how we build supply chain software.

From Deterministic Rules to Probabilistic Missions

Most legacy yard management systems fail because they are too rigid. They rely on deterministic workflows that break the moment a driver arrives ten minutes late or a trailer seal is missing. Ryan described a new architecture called Missions. This framework treats yard activities as a series of modular nodes. By using Temporal for workflow management, the system can orchestrate complex movements while remaining flexible enough to handle the inevitable exceptions of the physical world.

The core of this efficiency is the use of computer vision as the primary data entry layer. Rather than asking a gate guard to manually type in a DOT number, the system captures it at the threshold. This reduces check in times from several minutes to just 34 seconds. It also removes the human error that Darin noted can lead to 30 percent inaccuracies at the gate. When the data is accurate at the point of entry, the entire downstream orchestration becomes more reliable.

The Rise of the Agentic Yard

I have often explored the concept of agentic commerce, where software moves beyond simple automation to active decision making. In the yard, this manifests as a system that does not just record where a trailer is, but actively manages its lifecycle.

Ryan emphasized first principles thinking, which requires looking at the yard not as a set of software features but as a physics problem. If a truck needs to be unloaded by 10 AM and the dock is full, an agentic system should trigger a spotter task to clear the door twenty minutes in advance. It should do this without a human dispatcher needing to intervene. The goal is to reach a state where the software runs the yard and humans only step in when the system identifies a physical blockage that it cannot solve on its own.

Orchestration Through “Missions”

The most compelling part of my deep dive with Ryan was the deconstruction of their new architecture, which they call Missions. Rather than treating a truck check-in as a static event, a mission is a series of “nodes” or Lego blocks that represent a state machine for the yard.

This architecture allows for a transition from deterministic workflows to probabilistic outcomes. For example, instead of a human dispatcher looking at a spreadsheet to assign a dock door, the system evaluates open doors, labor availability, and inbound priority to automate the assignment.

Key technical takeaways from the Missions framework include:

Computer Vision as a Primary Key: Terminal uses CV not just as a “fancy sensor” but as the automated data capture layer. By extracting license plates, DOT numbers, and asset IDs at the threshold, the system creates an immutable digital record without human intervention.

Temporal for Workflow Management: The stack utilizes Temporal to map these missions. This allows the software to handle the long-running, asynchronous nature of yard movements while maintaining a strict audit trail.

The Driver as a Thin Client: By using a web-based “Driver Experience” app, the system bypasses the friction of app downloads while maintaining a real-time communication loop. The driver becomes a participant in the mission, receiving automated instructions on where to park or drop a trailer.

Expanding the Value Proposition

One of the most surprising insights from Darin was the secondary value of an AI native yard. Once you have high resolution cameras and agentic software in place, you can solve problems that were previously out of scope for logistics managers. This includes detecting double brokerage fraud and identifying trailer damage in real time.

By treating the yard as a digital platform, we are no longer just moving trailers. We are creating an immutable audit trail for the entire fulfillment process. This level of transparency turns the yard from a cost center into a strategic layer of the relationship between the retailer and the carrier.

A Learning Opportunity for Product Leaders

Building for the physical world requires a level of empathy for the operator that typical SaaS development often lacks. Ryan highlighted that the software must be embedded in the execution layer. If a tool requires a dock worker to step away from their primary task to update a database, that tool has already failed.

The success of Terminal Industries suggests that the next generation of supply chain winners will be those who can bridge the gap between sophisticated AI models and the gritty reality of the warehouse floor. We are finally moving away from the era of clumsy IoT devices and toward a future where the yard is as visible and optimized as the digital checkout counter.

How is your organization thinking about the transition from manual record keeping to automated orchestration in the last unmodernized nodes of your network?

About the Company: Terminal Industries

Terminal Industries is an AI-native Operating System designed to orchestrate the high-entropy environment of the yard. While legacy software focuses on digitizing paper records, Terminal focuses on the execution of physical movement.

The Pillar of Missions Architecture

The most compelling part of my deep dive with Ryan was the deconstruction of their new architecture, which they call Missions. Rather than treating a truck check-in as a static event, a mission is a series of nodes or Lego blocks that represent a state machine for the yard.

This architecture allows for a transition from deterministic workflows to probabilistic outcomes. Key technical takeaways include:

Computer Vision as a Primary Key: Terminal uses CV not just as a sensor but as the automated data capture layer. By extracting license plates and asset IDs at the threshold, the system creates an immutable digital record without human intervention.

Temporal for Workflow Management: The stack utilizes Temporal to map these missions. This allows the software to handle the long-running, asynchronous nature of yard movements while maintaining a strict audit trail.

The Driver as a Thin Client: By using a web-based “Driver Experience” app, the system bypasses the friction of app downloads while maintaining a real-time communication loop.

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