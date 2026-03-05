Apple launched the iPhone 17e last week, and the timing is instructive in ways that have nothing to do with the phone itself. The 17e is a mid-range device. It does not represent Apple’s best camera, its fastest chip, or its most premium materials. What it represents is something more strategically interesting: Apple’s continued ability to charge premium prices for commodity-adjacent hardware, while simultaneously commanding a developer ecosystem of millions and a consumer base that considers switching costs roughly equivalent to emigrating.

Apple is both a platform and an aggregator. It provides the infrastructure. APIs, App Store rails, developer tools that lets third parties build. And it owns the user relationship so completely that those same third parties have no real choice but to build within Apple's terms.

This dual nature is not an accident. It is the most sophisticated expression of a tension that has defined digital commerce for two decades, and it is precisely the tension that the agentic era is now stress-testing to breaking point.

Understanding what happens next requires understanding what actually happened before. This essay is divided into eight chapters. Its a long read so bear with me.

Chapter 1: Two Theories of Value Creation

Chapter 2: What the Value Chain Actually Looked Like

Chapter 3: The Economics of Attention vs. the Economics of Infrastructure

Chapter 4: The Agentic Rupture

Chapter 5: Machine Readability as the New Moat

Chapter 6: The New Business Models

Chapter 7: The Strategic Endgame — Walled Gardens vs. Open Protocols

Chapter 1: Two Theories of Value Creation

To understand platforms and aggregators, we need to be precise about the mechanism by which each creates and captures value. They are not simply different sizes of the same thing. They are architecturally distinct. They act on different parts of the value chain. They fail in different ways. And critically, they have different relationships with the supply side.

The Platform: A platform is a facilitator. Its core economic logic is infrastructure provision. It creates the substrate on which other businesses are built. Shopify is the clearest example in commerce: it provides the checkout stack, the inventory APIs, the payment processing, the shipping integrations, the storefront templates. Shopify does not sell products. It sells the tools to sell products. Its success is structurally dependent on merchant success, which creates a fundamentally different incentive structure than the aggregator model.

The platform reduce the cost and complexity of production and distribution for merchants. Before Shopify, standing up a direct-to-consumer business required creating a retail website which was significant investment. Shopify compressed that to an afternoon and a credit card. In doing so, it did not just help merchants, it changed the economics of supply. The long tail of commerce became economically viable. The minimum viable merchant shrank.

Shopify’s value chain contribution is primarily operational: it lowers the barrier to participate in commerce. Its business model is a take-rate on the infrastructure it provides — monthly subscriptions plus payment processing fees. It does not need to own demand. It needs supply to be abundant and healthy.

The Aggregator: An aggregator is a gatekeeper. It builds Infrastructure that consolidates fragmented supply into a unified destination, owning the consumer relationship as a result. It accumulates a user base so large that suppliers have no rational choice but to participate on the aggregator’s terms. Amazon is the canonical case. Amazon does not primarily succeed because it has the best products. It succeeds because it has the biggest assortment on the planet, and it has trained its customers to start their product search on Amazon. This is the defining characteristic of aggregation: the aggregator owns the user relationship, and suppliers are rendered interchangeable.

The strategic logic is relentless: more suppliers attract more customers, more suppliers improve selection and price, better selection and price attract more customers. The flywheel is self-reinforcing. The moat is the habit of beginning. I have written a deep dive on aggregation theory, here

The aggregator’s business model is a combination of advertising (selling visibility on its platform to the suppliers it commoditizes) and margin capture (using its bargaining power to extract favorable terms). Amazon’s advertising business now exceeds $50 billion annually. The thing to notice is that Amazon earns this advertising revenue primarily from the same third-party sellers who pay Amazon marketplace fees. The aggregator has created a structure in which suppliers pay twice: once to participate, and once to be seen.

Chapter 2: What the Value Chain Actually Looked Like

Before the agentic era, the commerce value chain had a reasonably legible structure. Think of it as five layers:

1. Production: Manufacturing, sourcing, creation of physical goods.

2. Inventory and Logistics: Warehousing, transportation, last-mile delivery.

3. Discovery: How consumers find products they want.

4. Conversion: The actual transaction.

5. Retention: Post-purchase experience, loyalty, repeat purchase.

Aggregators owned layers 2 and 3 leading to 4 and 5. Discovery happened on Amazon. Conversion happened on Amazon. And through Prime, repeat purchases happened on Amazon almost by default. The aggregator’s control of discovery was the ultimate leverage point.

Platforms, by contrast, were strongest at layers 2 and 4 for merchants who had found a way around the aggregator’s discovery monopoly. Shopify never solved discovery. This was always its acknowledged strategic gap. A Shopify merchant could have a beautiful store, perfect checkout, excellent logistics integrations. But they would end up spending on Google Marketing to increase findability.

This asymmetry had a profound strategic consequence: platforms needed aggregators more than aggregators needed platforms. A Shopify merchant selling on the open web still needed Google or Facebook advertising to drive traffic. Amazon had no such dependency. Amazon’s traffic was proprietary. Its discovery layer was self-contained.

The result was a clear hierarchy of power in the pre-agentic era. Aggregators held structural advantage because they owned the bottleneck. The bottleneck was attention. And in the mobile internet era — which Ben Thompson has argued created a permanent shift toward aggregation by concentrating distribution into a handful of apps — the aggregators’ grip on attention was only tightening.

Chapter 3: The Economics of Attention vs. the Economics of Infrastructure

The divergence in economic outcomes between aggregators and platforms in the 2010s is almost entirely explained by which side of the attention equation you sat on.

The aggregator model scales supralinearly with attention. Each additional customer and supplier makes the platform more valuable to every existing supplier/customer. Each additional supplier makes the platform more valuable to every existing user.

These are demand-side economies of scale, the kind that create winner-take-most dynamics. Amazon’s market share in U.S. e-commerce hovered near 40%. In certain categories — consumer electronics, books, household consumables — its dominance was even more pronounced. No platform could replicate this from the supply side alone.

The platform model scales with the quality and breadth of its infrastructure, but faces a structurally different problem: it cannot prevent commoditization of its own tools. Shopify’s checkout is excellent. But checkout is, ultimately, a commodity service. The real question for a platform is always: can you build infrastructure that is genuinely differentiated, or are you building pipes that will eventually be replicated by cheaper competitors or internalized by the aggregators themselves?

Amazon answered this question decisively with Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and, later, the Buy with Prime program. Amazon understood that logistics infrastructure, traditionally a platform-layer function, could itself become an aggregation surface. If Amazon could extend its fulfillment capabilities to merchants outside Amazon.com, it could begin aggregating not just consumers but the entire logistics layer. The Buy with Prime program is Amazon attempting to become the logistics platform of record for the open internet.

Shopify’s counter-move, Shopify Fulfillment Network (and its eventual evolution), was the mirror image: a platform trying to build aggregation-layer capabilities in logistics. The two models were converging, precisely because each recognized the strategic vulnerability of its own architecture.

This convergence was the tell. Both models understood, implicitly, that the other possessed something they lacked. Aggregators lacked genuine supply-side loyalty. Their suppliers were captive, not committed, and would defect the moment a credible alternative appeared. Platforms lacked demand, their merchants built businesses in constant dependence on rented traffic from Google and Facebook. Neither model, in its pure form, was stable.

Chapter 4: The Agentic Rupture

The arrival of AI agents does not merely accelerate existing trends. It restructures the value chain at its most fundamental layer: discovery.

Discovery, layer 3 in the framework above, was the aggregator’s crown jewel. The aggregator’s moat was behavioral: users had been trained to begin their purchase journeys on Amazon or Google. The entire edifice of aggregator power rested on this behavioral lock-in. Advertising revenues, supplier leverage, Prime subscriptions — all of it was downstream of the habit of beginning.

Agents break the habit of beginning.

When a user delegates a purchase decision to an AI agent, “find me a standing desk under $800 that ships by Thursday”. Users are no longer beginning their journey anywhere. The agent begins the journey on their behalf. And the agent does not have the behavioral habits that decades of UX optimization installed in human users. The agent does not instinctively open website ‘X’. The agent queries whatever sources its architecture makes available.

This is the rupture. And it is a rupture that affects aggregators and platforms in asymmetrically different ways.

For aggregators, the threat is existential at the margin. Amazon’s advertising business — $50 billion annually — is predicated on suppliers paying for visibility in a discovery environment where Amazon controls access to intent. If agents bypass Amazon’s discovery layer, that advertising revenue is at risk. More precisely, the value of that advertising revenue is at risk, because the thing being sold (visibility to users at the moment of intent) becomes less valuable if users are no longer expressing intent on Amazon. Amazon understands this, which is why the reported legal standoff with Perplexity’s Comet agent. Amazon blocking external agents from accessing product data. This, in itself, is such a revealing strategic signal. Amazon is not fighting over data. It is fighting over whether the discovery layer remains proprietary.

For platforms, the dynamic is more complex and, paradoxically, more favorable. The platform’s core contribution has always been infrastructure. In the agentic era, the most important infrastructure is not checkout or payment processing, it is data legibility. Agents do not experience user interfaces. They read structured data. They query APIs. They process machine-readable catalogs. And the entity that has spent a decade building the most comprehensive merchant data infrastructure — structured inventory, real-time pricing, product attributes, fulfillment timelines — is Shopify.

The machine readability of Shopify’s data layer is an accidental strategic asset that is becoming, in the agentic era, a first-order competitive advantage.

Chapter 5: Machine Readability as the New Moat

To understand why machine readability matters so much, return to the value chain and trace what an agent actually needs to complete a purchase:

Product existence: Does this item exist?

Product specification: What are its attributes?

Real-time inventory: Is it available?

Real-time pricing: What does it cost right now?

Fulfillment capability: When will it arrive?

Merchant reliability: Is this a trustworthy seller?

Transaction execution: How do I complete the purchase?

Each of these requirements maps to a data type. And the entity with the most comprehensive, structured, real-time access to these data types across the broadest merchant base is not Amazon. Amazon has this data for Amazon products and FBA sellers. But the broader ecosystem of direct-to-consumer brands, specialty retailers, and independent merchants? That data lives in Shopify.

This is the strategic insight that animates the Shopify-Google Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP). If you can establish a standard that makes Shopify merchant data universally legible to any agent — Google’s, OpenAI’s, Perplexity’s, a user’s personal AI — you have made the platform the substrate of the agentic internet.

The distinction between destination and protocol is crucial. Amazon is a destination. Users go to Amazon. In the agentic world, the question is not “where do users go?” but “what can agents read?” If you are a protocol, agents read you. You do not need to attract user attention. You need to be structurally indispensable to agent execution.

Chapter 6: The New Business Models

The agentic era does not just change where value is captured. It changes what is worth capturing.

The Old Aggregator Business Model: Charge for visibility in a captive discovery environment. Extract advertising revenue from suppliers who have no alternative route to demand. Use the flywheel to deepen behavioral lock-in. The unit of value was the eyeball, the moment of human attention that could be directed toward a product.

The New Aggregator Business Model (the attempted preservation): Convert behavioral lock-in into agent lock-in. Make the walled garden so valuable — through Prime logistics advantages, purchase history, personalization — that users choose to delegate their agentic commerce to Amazon’s own agent, Rufus, rather than a third-party agent. The unit of value shifts from the eyeball to the delegation and the moment a user hands off their purchasing authority to an agent, and that agent happens to be Amazon’s.

This is Amazon’s strategic bet, and it is not irrational. If you can make “shopping with Rufus” as frictionless and high-quality as “shopping on Amazon” was in 2018, you may be able to transfer the behavioral moat from human attention to agent preference. The risk is that agent preference is harder to establish through habit and UX design. It requires genuinely superior outcomes. Amazon’s logistics advantage needs to be large enough to translate into agent-visible superiority (faster shipping, better reliability, lower price) at sufficient scale to justify the delegation. The “Agentic Tax” Amazon seeks to charge is steering agent demand toward higher-margin products or private labels and it only works if consumers remain inside the garden. The wall needs to be worth staying inside.

The Old Platform Business Model: Charge a take-rate on infrastructure provision. Monthly subscriptions plus payment processing fees. The unit of value was the merchant and the business that needed to build something and chose your tools to build with.

The New Platform Business Model: Charge for protocol participation and data legibility. The merchant still pays a take-rate, but the value proposition is no longer “we give you the tools to sell.” It is “we make you legible to agents.”

In the agentic world, being on Shopify is not just about having a functional storefront. It is about being discoverable and transactable by any AI agent that queries the UCP. The platform becomes the equivalent of SSL certificates or DNS. Infrastructure so fundamental to participation in the agentic internet that opting out is not a real option. The pricing power this implies is substantial, and it is pricing power that accrues without any dependency on demand-side scale.

Chapter 7: The Strategic Endgame — Walled Gardens vs. Open Protocols

The battle is no longer platforms vs. aggregators in the traditional sense. The traditional distinction was about which side of the supply/demand equation you controlled. The new distinction is about whether you are building a walled garden or an open protocol.

Amazon’s choice is the walled garden. It is attempting to keep its data layer proprietary, to channel agentic demand through Rufus, and to use its logistics superiority as the justification for why consumers should stay inside Amazon’s ecosystem rather than outsourcing their commerce to a third-party agent. This is a defensible strategy, but it is a defensive one. It requires Amazon to continuously out-execute on logistics and personalization, because it cannot grow its addressable market through the protocol. A user who delegates to Rufus is Amazon’s user. A user who delegates to GPT-5 and GPT-5 queries the UCP is a user Amazon may never reach.

Shopify and Google’s choice is the open protocol. Rather than building a wall, they are building rails. The UCP is a bet that the agentic internet will not be winner-take-most in the way the search internet or the mobile internet was. Agents are genuinely indifferent to brand and UX in a way that human users are not. Agents do not have aesthetics. They have requirements. If you can be the protocol that satisfies those requirements most completely, you win independent of which agent wins, which AI company wins, or which consumer device wins. You are the plumbing. Plumbing is not glamorous. But plumbing is extraordinarily hard to replace.

The iPhone 17e is a useful lens here. Apple’s enduring power is not that it makes the best phone in any given year. It is that it has made the iPhone the platform against which all alternatives are measured, and has made switching costs high enough that the question “what phone should I buy?” is, for a large fraction of the market, not really a question. Amazon is trying to do the same thing with Rufus and the walled garden. Make “how should I shop?” a question that resolves, by default, to “use Amazon.” Shopify and Google are betting that in the agentic world, there is no default. There is only the protocol.

Chapter 8: The Strategic Question Neither Side Has Answered

Every theoretical framework for platforms and aggregators — including Thompson’s aggregation theory — was built in an era where human attention was the ultimate scarce resource. The aggregator controlled access to attention; the platform provided infrastructure for those who had found their own route to attention.

The agentic world has a different scarce resource: trusted, structured, real-time data about the physical world. Products, inventory, pricing, logistics — these are the atoms of commerce, and whoever has the most accurate, most comprehensive, most machine-readable version of that data has an advantage that does not depend on attention.

Amazon has this data for its own ecosystem. Shopify has it for the broader merchant universe. Neither has all of it. Both need more of it.

The unanswered question is whether data aggregation in the physical-commercial world converges the way data aggregation in the digital world did? Like towards a handful of platforms with winner-take-most dynamics — or whether the heterogeneity of physical commerce is simply too large for any single entity to aggregate comprehensively.

If it converges, the question becomes who builds the better data layer faster. If it does not converge, then open protocols may genuinely be more durable, because no single walled garden can be comprehensive enough to justify the cognitive delegation cost.

The 17e is, again, instructive. Apple did not win by aggregating all possible phone hardware under one roof. It won by being the best-integrated option at a particular level of the stack, and by making that level of the stack the one that matters most. In commerce, the question is what the equivalent level is. In the mobile era, it was the app and the UX. In the agentic era, it may be the API and the data structure.

If that is right, then the platform, the infrastructure provider, the maker of machine-readable commerce rails, may be better positioned for the agentic world than any theory of aggregation would have predicted. Not because platforms have solved demand. But because, for the first time, demand does not need to be solved by a destination. It needs to be served by a protocol.

And protocols, unlike destinations, do not have walls.