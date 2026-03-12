Hello everyone, welcome to another newsletter from Silk Road Nexus. Please share and like the content if you like it.

Shares of Booking.com and Expedia jumped 8% and 13% respectively on news that OpenAI is killing Instant Checkout, its native purchase feature inside ChatGPT. The narrative created by the market is to show this as a victory for legacy commerce incumbents. In my opinion this read is wrong and understanding this is even more urgent for the investors and legacy incumbents themselves.

What actually happened?

OpenAI launched Instant Checkout in September 2025 with genuine ambition. The idea was structurally bold: let users discover and purchase products without ever leaving ChatGPT. The Agentic Commerce Protocol, co-developed with Stripe, was the plumbing. PayPal signed on as a payments partner. Target, Instacart, DoorDash, and The Knot built dedicated ChatGPT apps. OpenAI charged merchants a 4% transaction fee on completed purchases, layered on top of Stripe’s standard processing costs. The toll booth model was real and it was deliberate.

Six months later, the feature is being routed back to merchant apps. OpenAI employees found that users were researching and searching for products using ChatGPT but were not using the chatbot to complete purchases. The discovery layer worked. The transaction layer did not.

I believe the real problem is different and it is related to product data across the internet which is too messy, unstandardized, and fragmented to allow an AI agent to reliably automate checkouts without risking financial errors or inventory disputes. As of this week, OpenAI had only integrated a dozen out of millions of Shopify merchants and had not built sales tax collection.

So what remains of the instant checkout is the ACP protocol in narrower form. But the in-chat checkout layer is gone.

ChatGPT is not admitting it, but it was always an architectural problem

In my deep dive on Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol in January 2026, I wrote about something the market was not paying enough attention to:

The structural difference between how OpenAI and Google were approaching the commerce layer, and why that difference would matter enormously.

I argued that OpenAI was building checkout as a native capability of a single consumer surface, ChatGPT, and scaling via merchant onboarding and payments infrastructure. That is a closed-loop bet on a single surface.

Google, by contrast, was building a protocol intended to work across surfaces it already owns, anchored by the Shopping Graph and its fifty billion product listings. The protocol enables transactions. The transactions improve the graph. The graph improves recommendations. Better recommendations drive more transactions. That feedback loop is structurally compounding in a way ACP never was.

I also noted that UCP's most important design choice was the capabilities manifest. Merchants publish what they support upfront, and agents negotiate which capabilities both parties share before initiating a transaction. That means the agent knows what the merchant supports before it commits.

ACP's sequential has four endpoints:

CreateCheckout, UpdateCheckout, CompleteCheckout, CancelCheckout

It does not have that upfront negotiation. It is built for deterministic, single-item flows. It was never designed to carry the weight of real commerce.

This was the architectural ceiling.

Why is checkout complex?

I spent years managing checkout flows as a PM. What OpenAI shipped was structurally naive.

Here is what a real checkout session carries: service levels, volume discounts, product bundle logic, shipping speed selection, carrier negotiation, and availability promises.

Each variable is not independent. They constrain each other and interact in combinations before any merchant can build a reliable customer promise. And that is before you touch cross-border complexity — duties, currency conversion, carrier availability by geography, customs documentation.

Then there is the probabilistic layer. Dynamic pricing shifts in real time. Inventory positions change between the moment of discovery and the moment of commitment. Carrier availability windows are not static. The agent cannot guarantee the transaction outcome before committing payment. That is not a product gap. That is a foundational reliability problem. No amount of iteration on the current ACP architecture solves it cleanly.

This is also why, as I wrote in January, UCP's approach of surface-agnostic capability negotiation is a more durable foundation than ACP's single-surface, sequential commit model. Google did not stumble into a better architecture. It built one deliberately, informed by the lessons of Buy on Google.

UCP is Google's second attempt at becoming a commerce engine, but with a different posture: instead of Google acting as the marketplace checkout, it is positioning itself as the agentic layer that can transact across many merchants while letting the merchant remain merchant of record.

Google’s UCP takes a structurally sounder approach. Shopify’s Harley Finkelstein described UCP as an open-source language every agent tool can use to speak to every merchant, so the experience on the agentic application feels just as good as buying from an online store.

The capability negotiation happens upfront. The agent knows what the merchant supports before initiating a transaction. That is a meaningful architectural improvement over ACP’s sequential commitment model.

Beyond commerce protocols, the ecosystem is also developing payment and trust protocols, including Google’s AP2, Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol, and Mastercard’s Agent Pay. It is focused on verifying that an AI agent has real permission from a real customer, protecting payment credentials, and distinguishing between legitimate shopping agents and malicious bots. The infrastructure complexity here is deep.

The merchant adoption problem is equally serious

Even if the protocol architecture were perfect, the merchant onboarding problem would still exist.

Implementing ACP or UCP requires merchants to build and maintain structured product feeds, integrate with new payment and catalog APIs, and keep pricing, inventory, and shipping data synchronized in real time across an additional channel. Enterprise merchants with dedicated engineering teams can absorb that lift, but it takes months. The long tail of commerce comprises of millions of DTC brands, regional retailers, and independent merchants. They cannot absorb it at all without significant infrastructure support.

This is the gap that determines whether agentic commerce reaches escape velocity or stays a feature for large integrated retailers. The protocol is the interface. The readiness of the merchant layer is the actual constraint.

The Amazon question worth sitting with

One question worth considering: did Amazon’s $50 billion investment in OpenAI have something to do with this pullback? If OpenAI is now financially entangled with Amazon, its incentive to build competing commerce infrastructure looks rather different. Amazon has its own AI shopping tool in Rufus. It has blocked OpenAI crawlers from accessing its product catalog. It updated its legal terms to restrict AI agent behavior on its platform. The strategic incentives are not aligned. They never were.

This does not mean OpenAI killed Instant Checkout because Amazon asked it to. But it is the kind of structural tension that shapes product roadmap decisions quietly, without anyone announcing it.

Why the market enthusiasm is wrong

The OTA stocks rallying on this news assume that AI-native travel commerce is dead because one company built the wrong abstraction layer. That is not how infrastructure shifts work.

What died was a specific business model: OpenAI as both pipe and toll booth, inserting itself as a new checkout intermediary and taxing every transaction. The market was right to reject the toll booth. But the commentary has made a category error. It is treating one failed implementation as proof that the entire behavioral shift is a mirage.

Discovery behavior has already changed. Users are researching, comparing, and shortlisting products inside AI interfaces. The moment of purchase is the last piece to move, not the first. The sequence matters. OTAs rallying as if the discovery shift is reversing are misreading the signal entirely. The agent will close the transaction. The architecture just has to be built correctly first.

Where the solution actually lives: the merchant layer

The dominant conversation in this space is about protocols — ACP versus UCP, capability negotiation, payment delegation. These are important. But they are the interface layer, not the problem layer.

The problem lives at the merchant level. Merchants need to be able to participate in agentic commerce without rebuilding their checkout infrastructure from scratch. The determinism problem — the fact that an agent cannot guarantee a transaction outcome before committing payment — cannot be solved at the protocol level alone. It has to be solved where the commerce logic actually lives: inside the merchant stack.

I am working with GPTCheckout.com on a research paper that proposes how to close this gap at the merchant level. Our framework is built on three components: a Determinism Abstraction Layer that resolves probabilistic commerce variables before the agent commits, a Progressive Commitment Architecture that allows transactions to move through staged confirmation rather than a single irrevocable commit, and a structured approach to basket formation that handles multi-item complexity from the ground up. We have implemented, tested, and audited this architecture across multiple merchants. Agent abort rates improved by 85%. The gap between agentic commerce promise and agentic commerce reality is closeable. The architecture just has to be built at the right layer.

The bottom line

OpenAI underestimated the depth of commerce. The market is now making the same mistake in reverse — assuming the depth of commerce means AI cannot close the loop on transactions.

The companies that will define agentic commerce are not the ones celebrating today. They are the ones quietly building the infrastructure that makes merchant-level determinism possible. The protocol wars are a distraction. The merchant readiness problem is the real race.

The transaction layer will move to AI. The question is only which architecture gets there first.

