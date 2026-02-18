Last week, the logistics industry accidentally became a black comedy.

Logistics is a constrained business driven by physical infrastructure and drivers. These constraints are key drivers of fleet or driver utilization which then leads to additional constraints for route optimization.

If you were watching the tickers on Thursday, you saw giants like J.B. Hunt and C.H. Robinson stumble, shedding significant value in hours. The trigger wasn’t a geopolitical crisis or a fuel spike. It was a press release from a company called Algorhythm Holdings (RIME).

Six months ago, Algorhythm’s main business was selling karaoke machines. They were the “Singing Machine Company.” But on February 12, they announced a pivot. They weren’t selling microphones anymore; they were launching “SemiCab,” an AI platform they claimed could boost freight efficiency by 300-400% without adding headcount.

The market’s reaction was anthropomorphic panic. Investors saw “AI” and “Efficiency” and assumed the Singing Machine had built Skynet for trucks.

The results of this are yet to be seen but one thing that is clear from the picture the environment today is anthropomorphic.

However, thinking about this I got thinking and crafted the scenarios of value distribution for logistics and the possible areas of extracting this value for the customers.

Middle Mile and Yards

Yard are the biggest bottleneck in the logistics infrastructure. It is a black hole which algorithm can’t spot, yet. The yard is a genuinely hard environment to digitize. It is physically large, operationally chaotic, and hostile to conventional infrastructure.

We obsess over the "First Mile" (manufacturing) and the "Last Mile" (delivery). But we ignore the "Middle Mile’s Waiting Room" — The Yard.

Goods spend roughly 35% of their total shipment time sitting idle in a yard. At any given moment, 92% of trailers are stationary. While warehouses (WMS) and Transport (TMS) are digitized, less than 25% of yards have a digital system. Most are run by guys named Steve using radios, clipboards, and gut instinct.

This is where Today’s AI solutions have a gap. The management of the yard, the maintenance of the trucks and the theft are real problems that create a bottle neck and result in billions of dollars of loss. License plates get covered in mud. Snow obscures lane markers. Sun glare blinds sensors. RFID installations require painstaking tagging of every asset. Fixed cameras need extensive network infrastructure. The economics of traditional digitization do not pencil out against the operational reality of a trucking yard.

The total TAM of Yard Management, for trucking yards in US alone, is north of $15B.

Introduction - Terminal Industries, Deep Talk with CEO Darin Brannan

Recently, I met with Darin Brannan, CEO of Terminal Industries and talked through this problem. I started looking into their approach and their solution around Yard Management System (YOS).

The premise is simple, Yard relies on human vision and decision-making taking away 35% of truck and driver utilization time.

The future to solving the yard is Computer Vision and Agentic AI. Terminal Industries is building digital twin of the yard. It provides you with the ability to see through in any condition and the digitize the physical state of every asset in the yard.

Currently, Steve, is solving all the problems in the yard using a walky talky.

Terminal Industries has built a “Terminal-in-a-Camera”. This is a CapEx light solution, when compared to building networking infrastructure or installing RFID’s. Instead they use a plug-and-play computer vision nodes. Using this they make most systems “Passive”.

Computer Vision records and the Agentic system takes action. When the truck pulls in the vision system reads the ID, matches to the appointment and autonomously assigns a parking spot. It then pushes the tasks to a yard jockey tablet.

By shifting from a System of Record (logging what happened) to a System of Intelligence (deciding what should happen), they claim to increase gate throughput by 400% and cut dwell times in half. It’s a compelling pitch: digitize the mud without rebuilding the pavement.

However, as promising as this "Vision-First" approach is, we need to be realistic about the friction of deployment. Terminal is doing a great job identifying the problem.

The "Steve" Factor (Change Management)

You are taking a veteran driver who has run that yard by gut feel for 20 years and telling him to follow instructions from a camera. If the AI makes one mistake, sends him to a slot that's blocked by a snow pile the camera didn't understand, trust evaporates. The success of this solution depends entirely on Blue Collar UX, not just computer vision code. If the drivers reject the tablet, the system becomes an expensive paperweight.

Terminal’s "Agentic AI" effectively becomes the boss of the yard drivers (spotters). Terminal uses what they call "Agentic AI." Instead of showing the driver a map of the yard and saying "Figure it out," the system acts like a dispatcher. The driver’s tablet shows a single, bold instruction: "MOVE Trailer 402 -> Door 5."

Why it works: It requires zero interpretation. The system does the thinking (optimizing the path, checking for blockages) and gives "Steve" a binary task. He creates value by driving, not by analyzing data.

The "Dashboard Fatigue" Trap

For Terminal to win, it cannot be a "destination." It must be invisible. If a warehouse manager has to log into Terminal to see if a truck is there, it’s a failure. The data must flow upstream into the WMS seamlessly. The gap right now is often in these APIs. Integrating"real-time" vision data into "batch-processed" legacy systems is notoriously difficult.

Terminal functions as Middleware. Their system is API-first. The "Terminal-in-a-Camera" nodes collect the data (truck location, seal status, door availability), but they push that truth back into the systems the company already uses.

Why it works: The Warehouse Manager sees the truck’s arrival inside their existing WMS. They don't have to "adopt" Terminal; they just benefit from the clean data it injects into their messy legacy systems.

Solving the "Perfect Vision" Fallacy: Contextual AI

Mud covers license plates. Snow obscures lane markers. Sun glare blinds sensors. While Terminal claims 99% accuracy, the "edge cases" in a yard are infinite. A solution that requires pristine conditions is not a logistics solution. The industry needs to see how this system recovers when the "eyes" go blind — does it fail safe, or does it grind the yard to a halt?

Terminal solution is "Probabilistic Tracking" & Ruggedized Hardware. Terminal didn't just buy off-the-shelf security cameras; they built a proprietary hardware node ("Terminal-in-a-Camera") designed for harsh exteriors. But the real unlock is the software logic.

Why it works: It uses historical context to fill in the blind spots caused by physical reality, maintaining "Chain of Custody" even when the visual feed is imperfect.

Conclusively, Terminal Industries isn't trying to replace the drivers or the WMS. They are trying to be the Connective Tissue between them. By digitizing the physical reality of the yard, they turn a black hole into a data source, allowing the rest of the supply chain to finally work as advertised.

The Coda: Why Physics Always Beats the Press Release

So, we return to where we started: a karaoke machine company claiming to solve logistics with a press release.

It is a perfect metaphor for the current AI hype cycle. The market fell in love with the “song”. The performative idea of frictionless, cloud-based optimization. It’s cleaner to buy a stock that promises “AI routing” than it is to fix a muddy yard in Round Rock where a spotter just quit because his tablet froze.

But logistics is not a karaoke bar. It is not a performance art. It is a constrained physical reality.

The “Singing Machine” pivot was a comedy because it ignored the mud. It pretended that the hard part of logistics is drawing a line on a map. The video from the yard proves otherwise: the hard part is the 35% of the time the truck spends doing absolutely nothing because the infrastructure is blind.

Terminal Industries isn’t trying to sing a new song. They are just turning on the lights.

We are at a divergence point in the industry. You can bet on the “Karaoke Cloud” OR the algorithms that optimize the easy miles. Or you can bet on the “Digital Mud” — the gritty, unsexy work of installing cameras on light poles to solve the constraints that actually kill your margin.

The market might love a good song. But the supply chain doesn’t run on music. It runs on physics. And right now, the physics are stuck in the yard.

It’s time to stop singing and start seeing.

