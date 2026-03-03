Interview with Valentina Jordan, CEO of Nauta

Everyone is selling visibility. Track your container. See your inventory. Monitor your shipments. And yet operations teams are still firefighting, still pulling spreadsheets, still emailing brokers at 11pm.

Visibility without action is just an expensive dashboard. After decades of enterprise software investment, that gap between information and decision is still wide open.

Before I dive too deep, I want to talk introduce both Nauta and Valentina.

Nauta is an AI-native operating system for global supply chain, built for wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers and traders. It sits on top of existing ERP, TMS and WMS systems, extracting and contextualizing data to create a single source of truth. Its core thesis is connecting inventory with logistics at an SKU level, giving shippers control over what matters: not where the container is, but what's inside it. Nauta runs 18 agents that flag risks, identify patterns and convert insights into automated actions. The company prices by order volume and targets companies between $200 million and $2 billion in revenue.

Valentina Jordan is the co-founder and CEO of Nauta. Her background is in product and technology, with twelve years of experience building for last mile and B2D across supermarkets, retailers and restaurants. She came to global supply chain through Nauta, where her co-founder brings deep operational expertise spanning an entire career in the industry. Valentina's product philosophy is deliberately unglamorous: build the foundations right before chasing the flashy stuff. In under a year of operation, she has grown Nauta to the point where clients are proactively opening their financial and procurement data, the clearest signal of trust an enterprise customer can give.

Coming back to the conversation with Valentina.

The Data Is Not Bad. It’s Chaotic.

The persistent misconception is that the data problem is a quality problem. Clean the data, standardize it, and the rest follows.

It won’t.

A single product moving from Guangzhou to a shelf in Dallas touches twelve or more independent companies, each with their own systems, formats, and definitions. You are never going to normalize that at the source. The fragmentation is load-bearing. Most enterprise software assumes clean data as a prerequisite for intelligent decisions. In supply chain, that assumption has been quietly killing products for thirty years.

The Context That Lives Nowhere

Even if you solve the data chaos, you still haven’t captured the most valuable information in the operation. Because it isn’t in any system. It’s in the people.

It’s the coordinator who knows a carrier always runs late in Q4. The procurement manager with a handshake understanding that appears in no contract. The operator who knows exactly which exceptions resolve themselves by Thursday.

When you reduce the team that carries this knowledge, you don’t just lose headcount. You lose the institutional memory that makes the operation function. Strip out human context too fast and you’re not running a leaner operation. You’re running a more fragile one.

Agents Are the Easy Part

Agents are easy to build and easy to demo. The problem is they’re the least differentiated layer of the stack. An agent is only as good as the data and context beneath it. The real work is in the foundations: the data architecture, the context engine that knows not just what happened but what it means for this company, with these suppliers, in this market.

Most companies are building the agent and hoping the foundation is good enough. In supply chain, where edge cases are endless, it usually isn’t. Unreliable in production is a trust problem. In an industry where trust determines adoption, trust problems are fatal.

An Honest Word of Caution

The cost of building software has collapsed. A small team can ship a working product in weeks. That’s remarkable, and it means the market is flooding. Flooded markets don’t sort by quality. They sort by distribution, customer relationships, and runway.

The companies that survive the coming consolidation won’t necessarily have the best AI. They’ll have the deepest customer relationships and enough capital to wait out the gap between market enthusiasm and actual enterprise spend.

The founders who understand what the technology can do today versus what it will eventually do, and build accordingly, are the ones worth paying attention to.

Valentina Jordan is one of them. Enjoy the podcast.

