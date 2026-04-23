FedEx and UPS are walking away from Amazon's forward volume while building out returns infrastructure. Returns, done right, are the most profitable parcel volume in the network. This essay covers the economics of returns, the market size through 2030, and what it means for sellers, marketplaces, and customers.

Hello Y’all welcome to another Thursday deep dive essays from Silk Road Nexus (SRN). My name is Nikhil Varshney - I am the author and founder of SRN.

There was no podcast this week. Next week I am going to be presenting my podcast with Aaron Graft CEO of Triumph Financial. It will be an interesting listen or read (depending on your preference) if you are in Freight industry.

If you like my content, please do share if other like minded folks to grow this community. We now have over 400 followers and its good to share my thoughts on the subject with like minded peers.

Share

If you landed on this post through a link, please do subscribe.

E-commerce was built for returns

I wrote,

E-commerce has unleashed a tidal wave of product returns which are expensive to process and often impossible to resell at full value. The average e-commerce return rate in the U.S. was about 16.9% in 2024. Certain categories like apparel are even higher, with bracketing (ordering multiple sizes) now common. Returns force retailers to spend on reverse logistics (shipping items back, inspecting, restocking) and often end up with distressed inventory.

In this post, I argued that e-commerce is structurally a returns business, not a forward-sales business that happens to have returns. The act of buying online without touching a product guarantees a non-trivial rejection rate, and bracketing in apparel, screen color mismatch in home, and fit uncertainty in footwear make the rejection rate structural rather than cyclical.

The US moved from a $743 billion returns market in 2023 to $890 billion in 2024, according to NRF, with an average return rate of 16.9 percent. The 2025 NRF and Happy Returns landscape report projects $849.9 billion, a modest step down driven by softer consumer spending rather than any fundamental change in return propensity. Online purchases still return at 19.3 percent, and Gen Z, the cohort now defining the mainstream mix, averages 7.7 online returns per person per year.

If you read those numbers as a retailer, the conclusion is that returns are the tax you pay on having an e-commerce channel.

If you read them as a carrier, the conclusion is very different.

Eight hundred and fifty billion dollars of merchandise flowing backward through the system is a transportation market roughly the size of the entire US parcel industry by value of goods moved, and unlike forward shipping it is a market that did not exist at meaningful scale ten years ago.

The size of the ‘Returns Industry’ through 2030

The returns market does not grow linearly with e-commerce because two factors compound.

First, Retail total spend grows in the three to four percent range. E-commerce share of total retail grows at a higher rate.

Second, online returns at 19.3 percent more than double the in-store return rate of 8.72 percent, so every point of channel shift adds disproportionate volume to reverse logistics.

Applied forward from the 2025 base, the US returns market reaches roughly $1.06 trillion by 2030 at a 4.5 percent CAGR. This is a conservative projection. If e-commerce share of retail accelerates, or if the online return rate rises with AI-driven impulse commerce, the number lands higher.

The forecast chart matters because it reframes the strategic question for FedEx and UPS. The debate in business media continues to treat the carriers' shift as defensive, as a retreat from Amazon. [WSJ, Yahoo, Supply Chain Digital]

The volume of returns with major carriers is increasing. Returns are a trillion-dollar transportation market by 2030, and the only carriers with the physical network and the retail drop-off footprint to serve it at national scale are FedEx and UPS.

Ceding Amazon forward volume is a problem [Discussed in next section, below]. There is surely reallocation by primary carriers towards more profitable logistics such as data centers, healthcare, and RETURNS. This reallocation toward a market that is growing faster, pays better, and has structural moats the carriers already own.

Why carriers are walking away from Amazon forward volume

To understand why returns are strategic, you first have to understand why Amazon forward is not. In January 2025, UPS announced it had reached an agreement in principle with Amazon to reduce its Amazon volume by more than 50 percent by the second half of 2026. The language CEO Carol Tomé used on the earnings call is worth parsing carefully. She said Amazon is the company’s largest customer but not its most profitable customer, and that Amazon’s margin is “very dilutive” to the US domestic business. By the end of 2025, UPS projected Amazon would be less than 11 percent of its total revenue. In October 2025 UPS reported 48,000 management and operations position cuts. None of this happens if Amazon forward volume is good business.

The reason Amazon forward is not good business is density economics. A UPS route becomes profitable when the cost of the driver, truck, and fuel is spread across enough stops with enough revenue per stop to cover fixed costs and return a margin.

Amazon’s forward mix is heavy on residential, single-parcel, commodity-priced stops. Every incremental Amazon package adds a stop but adds very little revenue per piece, because Amazon is the most sophisticated shipping rate negotiator in the world and has its own in-house logistics network running in parallel.

The carriers end up subsidizing Amazon’s last mile with the more profitable parts of their book. The math only works if Amazon provides the density that makes other routes profitable, and once Amazon built out its own delivery network that density benefit evaporated. In 2023 Amazon surpassed UPS and FedEx in US parcel volume.

Tomé’s line is that Amazon is dilutive to the US domestic business. The correct reading is that Amazon’s forward volume turned UPS’s trucks into commodity pipes with no pricing power at the door.

This is the context in which the returns strategy makes sense. The same UPS that is shedding Amazon forward is holding onto Amazon returns, and Tomé said so explicitly. She told investors UPS is keeping the Amazon volume that is “profitable and healthy”, and she called out returns and seller-fulfilled outbound as the examples. In Q1 2025, while Amazon outbound volume fell as planned, UPS’s returns volume grew 8.8 percent year over year. Roadie and Happy Returns together grew revenue 24 percent year over year in fiscal 2025.

The economics: why returns are structurally better than forward

There are four reasons the unit economics of returns beat the unit economics of residential forward delivery, and once you see them the carriers’ strategy becomes obvious rather than contrarian.

Reason one: consolidation replaces density

A forward parcel delivery is a one-to-many problem. The truck leaves the hub with hundreds of packages and has to stop at hundreds of addresses. Density is everything. A returns parcel, if captured through a drop-off network like Happy Returns or FedEx Easy Returns, is a many-to-one problem. The consumer brings the item to a drop-off location. The location consolidates items from dozens of consumers into a single bulk shipment back to a reverse logistics hub.

The carrier moves one dense, palletized, predictable B2B-style shipment instead of hundreds of residential pickups. Happy Returns now has more than 10,000 Return Bar locations, putting 79 percent of the US population within five miles of a drop-off point. FedEx’s Easy Returns, powered by Blue Yonder, launched in March 2025 with roughly 3,000 drop-off locations at FedEx Office and Kohl’s stores.

Consolidation inverts the economics. The per-unit cost of moving a consolidated return is a fraction of the per-unit cost of moving a residential forward package, because the carrier has collapsed hundreds of last-mile stops into one middle-mile movement.

This is the same reason why LTL freight is more profitable per pound than small parcel residential. The carriers have figured out how to turn a consumer return into a freight-like move.

Reason two: pricing power sits with the carrier, not the retailer

In forward delivery, the retailer shops the shipment. Amazon, Walmart, Shein, and Temu have entire teams dedicated to arbitrage between UPS, FedEx, USPS, and regional carriers, and they use the threat of diverting volume to drive rates down.

In returns, the dynamic reverses. The retailer is not optimizing for the lowest return shipping rate. The retailer is optimizing for returns experience, because a poor returns experience costs future revenue.

NRF found 71 percent of consumers say a poor returns experience makes them less likely to shop with a retailer again, and 82 percent cite free returns as a key purchase consideration.

The retailer needs the drop-off network, the item verification, the consolidation, the disposition routing, the fraud screening, and the integrated refund. All of that is a bundled service, not a commodity shipping rate. Bundled services price at value, not at cost.

Reason three: the customer is already lost, so the carrier becomes the recovery engine

In forward shipping, carrier performance affects the retailer’s revenue asymmetrically. A missed delivery is a customer service problem, but the sale has already been captured. In returns, carrier performance determines how much of the item value the retailer recovers. Industry estimates put the cost of processing a return at $20 to $30 per item, and 20 to 40 percent of an item’s original value can be eroded by the time it clears the reverse logistics cycle.

Every day a returned item sits in transit, its resale value depreciates, sometimes by a percentage point or more in fast fashion.

A carrier that can promise two-day return consolidation and same-day disposition to resale is not selling transportation. It is selling recovered margin.

A retailer will pay meaningfully more for that service than they will pay for a forward parcel move, because the ROI is measured in preserved inventory value rather than in shipping cost savings.

Reason four: returns solve fraud and theft, which retailers cannot solve alone

Appriss Retail and Deloitte estimate 15.14 percent of all product returns in 2024 were fraudulent, a higher percentage than the overall return rate itself. NRF pegs fraud at 9 percent of all returns. Happy Returns and FedEx Easy Returns both verify items at the point of drop-off, which is the single highest-leverage intervention in the fraud cycle.

If the item being returned is verified against the order before the carrier accepts it, the retailer never ships a refund against an empty box, a swapped item, or a worn piece of clothing returned as new. This is a service layer the retailer cannot replicate without building a national drop-off footprint of its own, which is exactly what carriers already have. UPS has 5,500 UPS Stores with Smart Package Smart Facility RFID readers. FedEx has 3,000 FedEx Office and Kohl’s locations. The network itself is the moat.

The value proposition, separated by audience

The reason this strategy works in the market rather than only on a spreadsheet is that returns-as-a-service sells a different proposition to each stakeholder in the chain. Too often carriers pitch it as a single service. The sharper framing is three separate value propositions sold through one network.

For sellers and marketplaces: retention and margin recovery

For a Shopify merchant or a small Amazon third-party seller, returns are often the single line item that breaks the P&L. A $30 apparel item that costs $6 in cost of goods, $8 in forward fulfillment, and $20 to $30 to process as a return lands in negative contribution margin before the item is even resold, and fashion items return at 46 percent, footwear at 39 percent. The carrier’s pitch to the seller is not free returns. It is return-to-resell within 72 hours, with grading, with relisting support to Amazon Warehouse or equivalent channels, and with fraud screening that materially reduces write-offs. The seller pays for the service because the alternative is booking the loss. UPS’s Happy Returns and FedEx’s Easy Returns both plug into Shopify, Amazon seller workflows, and major e-commerce platforms, so the integration cost for the merchant is near zero.

For customers: frictionless experience is now the loyalty driver

The consumer pitch is the one that drives the network effect. Eighty-six percent of consumers prefer box-free, label-free returns with instant refunds, according to the NRF and Happy Returns report. Seventy-six percent are more likely to choose a return option that provides an instant refund or exchange. The customer does not want a return shipping label. They want to drop the item and have the refund hit their card before they leave the parking lot. The drop-off network delivers that, and once a consumer has used a Return Bar or a FedEx Easy Returns location once, the friction of going back to printed labels is noticeable. The consumer becomes the one pushing the retailer to offer the drop-off option. Network effects in reverse logistics operate on the consumer side, not the retailer side, which is why UPS and FedEx are racing to expand drop-off density.

For the business overall: theft prevention, cycle time, and secondary market liquidity

The business-level case combines what was laid out earlier. Item verification at drop-off kills the fraud and swap problem. Consolidation at the Return Bar and shipment to a reverse logistics hub compresses the return cycle from two weeks to days, preserving resale value. Integrated disposition routing, of the kind McKinsey describes as AI-driven and Blue Yonder and UPS Returns Manager both now offer, automatically decides whether a returned item should be restocked, refurbished, sent to resale, liquidated, or recycled. The retailer no longer runs a reverse warehouse. The carrier does, and the retailer pays a per-unit fee for the outcome. This is the same model as third-party logistics for forward, ten years later and on the reverse side.

The pushback worth addressing

The obvious counter to this thesis is that Amazon is building its own returns network, and that the marketplace retailers who matter most to UPS and FedEx are exactly the ones most likely to in-source reverse logistics over time. This is true in part. Amazon operates Amazon Warehouse, FBA Grade and Resell, and Kohl’s returns, although Kohl’s paused the Amazon returns program in early 2025 as it adopted FedEx Easy Returns. Walmart runs its own returns through its store footprint. Target runs Shipt-adjacent returns. The big question is whether the remaining market, the long tail of Shopify merchants, direct-to-consumer brands, and marketplace sellers, is large enough and dense enough to sustain the infrastructure carriers are building.

The answer is yes, and the reason is asymmetry. A Walmart or an Amazon can build its own returns network because it has the forward volume to justify the fixed cost.

A Shopify merchant doing $20 million in annual sales cannot. The bottom 95 percent of e-commerce by merchant count, which is still 40 to 50 percent of volume, needs the service and cannot build it alone. This is the same structural asymmetry that kept FedEx and UPS viable in forward shipping for 40 years, and it applies even more cleanly to returns because the fixed cost of a national drop-off network is higher than the fixed cost of a forward delivery network per dollar of revenue. The long tail has no choice, and the long tail is where the margin is.

What this means

FedEx and UPS are not retreating from parcel. They are repositioning the parcel business around the parts of the network where they still have pricing power. Residential forward delivery is a commodity market dominated by Amazon’s internal network and USPS partnerships. Returns, by contrast, are a consolidated, bundled, service-layered market where the carriers own the national physical footprint and the retailer cannot easily substitute. The $890 billion returns market of 2024 is on track for a trillion dollars by 2030, and the carrier that dominates the drop-off layer and the disposition layer will capture the most profitable parcel volume in the network.

The retailers who win in this world will be the ones who stop treating returns as a cost to minimize and start treating them as a margin line to engineer. The carriers who win will be the ones who stop competing on per-package rates and start selling bundled outcomes. The customers who win will notice the least, which is exactly the point. A great returns experience is invisible, and invisibility is what the network is finally making possible.

Thanks for reading THE SILK ROAD NEXUS! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment