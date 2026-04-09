THE BIG PICTURE

Andy Jassy published Amazon’s 2026 shareholder letter this week. Revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $717 billion. Operating income hit $80 billion. AWS crossed a $142 billion revenue run rate. Free cash flow dropped from $38 billion to $11 billion because Amazon is spending $200 billion in capex in 2026, mostly on AI infrastructure.

Those are the numbers everyone will report. But the letter’s real value is in the commerce and supply chain strategy buried between the AI headlines. Jassy laid out four parallel bets that, taken together, constitute the most aggressive logistics and infrastructure play any company has ever attempted simultaneously: rural delivery dominance, ultra-fast commerce, satellite connectivity, and full-stack AI ownership.

This newsletter breaks down each one.

SECTION 1

The USPS Truce Is Not a Truce. It Is a Controlled Handoff.

On April 6, Amazon announced a new delivery deal with the U.S. Postal Service. USPS will retain roughly 80% of Amazon’s parcel volume, amounting to over 1 billion packages annually. That 20% reduction is a dramatically better outcome for USPS than the two-thirds cut Amazon had originally threatened. The deal stabilizes approximately $6 billion in annual revenue for the postal agency.

I wrote about this on LinkedIn before the deal was announced, predicting that Amazon would eventually exit USPS entirely by 2028. FreightWaves picked up the analysis, quoting my assessment that Amazon “is choosing not to walk away today because rural America is still expensive to cover alone, and USPS subsidizes that cost through its universal service obligation.”

Jassy’s shareholder letter confirms the trajectory. Amazon has committed over $4 billion to expand its rural delivery network. Same-Day customers in rural areas nearly doubled in 2025 compared to the prior year. Once the expansion is complete, Amazon’s network will deliver over a billion more packages each year to customers in 13,000 zip codes spanning 1.2 million square miles. Amazon expects to operate 200 rural delivery stations by year-end.

The strategic read: Amazon surpassed USPS as the largest domestic parcel carrier in 2025, handling 6.7 billion packages versus USPS’s 6.6 billion. The 80% retention deal buys Amazon 18 to 24 months to close the rural coverage gap. USPS is no longer a partner. It is a bridge. By 2028, Amazon will have the infrastructure to serve rural America independently, and USPS will lose its largest customer. The agency has reported cumulative net losses of $118 billion since 2007. Losing Amazon’s remaining volume would be an existential blow.

What this means for retailers and shippers: Amazon’s rural build-out is not just about its own packages. Amazon has begun accepting third-party logistics volume from non-marketplace sellers. As the rural network scales, Amazon Logistics becomes a competitive alternative to USPS, UPS, and FedEx for any shipper targeting non-metro customers. UPS is already seeing Amazon take back 50% of tendered volume. FedEx restarted handling certain large Amazon packages last year. The parcel market is being restructured around Amazon’s network, and every carrier’s strategy needs to account for it.

SECTION 2

The Speed War Is Not Over. It Is Accelerating.

Three years ago, two-day delivery was the gold standard. Amazon pushed it to one day, then same day. Last month, Amazon launched 1-hour and 3-hour delivery across approximately 2,000 U.S. cities and towns, with over 90,000 products eligible. Jassy’s letter reveals they are not stopping there.

Amazon has built over 85 Same Day Fulfillment Centers (SSDs) across the U.S. carrying the top 90,000 SKUs. These facilities have delivered more than 500 million same-day units in 2026 so far. In parallel, Prime Air, the drone delivery service, now has a scalable design, plans to serve communities with 30 million customers by year-end, and expects to deliver half a billion packages by the end of the decade with delivery inside 30 minutes.

But the most aggressive bet is Amazon Now, ultra-fast delivery within 20 minutes. The service launched in India and the UAE last year. In India, Amazon has more than 360 micro-fulfillment centers with orders growing 25% month-over-month. Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using the service. Amazon is now expanding Amazon Now to the U.S. and Europe.

India as the testing ground: India’s quick commerce market is projected to reach $6.64 billion by 2031. Amazon is going head to head with Blinkit (Zomato), Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, all of which already offer 10-minute delivery. Amazon is opening roughly two new dark stores per day in India and expects 1,000 to 1,200 by year-end. The India playbook is clear: prove ultra-fast unit economics in a hyper-competitive market, then export the model globally. This is the same strategy Amazon used with its marketplace business in India before scaling the learnings to other international markets.

The parallel path insight: Jassy explicitly frames the speed strategy as three complementary bets running simultaneously: same-day from SSDs for broad selection, drones from Prime Air for 30-minute delivery on a wide catalog, and Amazon Now for 20-minute delivery on essentials from micro-fulfillment centers. Most companies would debate which path to take for months while pursuing none. Amazon is running all three. The drones use SSDs as launching pads. Amazon Now handles the essentials. Prime Air handles the long tail. They are not competing with each other. They are a system.

Grocery as the hidden breakout: Buried in the letter is a remarkable data point. Since introducing perishables into Same-Day Delivery in early 2025, perishable sales have grown by over 40 times and now make up nine of the top ten most-ordered items where available. Amazon has Same-Day fresh food delivery in over 2,300 towns and cities. The grocery business has grown to over $150 billion in gross sales in 2025, making Amazon the second-largest grocer in the U.S. Whole Foods has over 550 stores with 100 more coming. The smaller-format Daily Shop is gaining traction for quick grocery missions in urban neighborhoods.

SECTION 3

Amazon Leo and the Globalstar Play: Connectivity as a Commerce Wedge

Over the past seven years, Amazon built Amazon Leo (formerly Project Kuiper), a low Earth orbit satellite network with more than 200 satellites in space, the third-largest LEO constellation operating today. Thousands more are launching in the coming years. The service is scheduled for commercial launch in mid-2026.

The customer roster is already significant. Delta Airlines, the highest-grossing airline in the world, chose Amazon Leo for in-flight Wi-Fi across 500 planes starting 2028. JetBlue, AT&T, Vodafone, DIRECTV Latin America, Australia’s National Broadband Network, and NASA are also signed on. Jassy says Amazon Leo will offer six to eight times better uplink performance and two times better downlink than current alternatives, at lower cost.

Separately, Amazon is in advanced talks to acquire Globalstar, the satellite telecommunications company, for approximately $9 billion. Globalstar operates 24 LEO satellites with valuable L-band spectrum licenses across 120+ countries. The acquisition would give Amazon immediate spectrum assets and ground infrastructure that would take years to build organically.

The commerce and supply chain angle nobody is discussing: SpaceX’s Starlink has over 10,000 satellites and 9 million users. By volume, Amazon is far behind. But Amazon has something SpaceX does not: AWS. Jassy wrote explicitly that Leo will integrate seamlessly with AWS to enable enterprises and governments to move data back and forth for storage, analytics, and AI. This is not an internet service. This is a cloud on-ramp. Connectivity becomes a wedge into enterprise compute, and compute becomes the margin layer. Musk sells internet. Amazon is selling infrastructure. For commerce operators, the implication is direct: satellite-enabled logistics networks, real-time supply chain visibility in rural and remote geographies, and edge computing for last-mile optimization become possible at a scale that does not exist today.

SECTION 4

The Full Stack Play: Amazon Owns Every Layer of the AI Value Chain

The most discussed section of the letter is AI. But the commerce and supply chain implications are underappreciated. Jassy laid out what I call Amazon’s Full Stack Play. Amazon now owns virtually every layer of the AI technology stack, and each layer feeds the others.

Layer 1: Chips. Trainium2 has sold out. Trainium3 shipped in early 2026 with 30–40% better price-performance and is nearly fully subscribed. Trainium4, still 18 months from broad availability, is already significantly reserved. The chips business (Graviton, Trainium, and Nitro combined) hit a $20 billion annual revenue run rate, growing triple digits year-over-year. Jassy dropped a remarkable number: if the chips business were standalone and sold to third parties like NVIDIA does, the annual run rate would be approximately $50 billion.

Layer 2: Data Centers. AWS added 3.9 GW of new power capacity in 2025 and plans to double total capacity by end of 2027. Amazon is spending approximately $200 billion in capex in 2026, predominantly on AWS infrastructure. Two large customers asked to buy all of Amazon’s available Graviton capacity for 2026. Amazon declined because other customers need it. That is the demand signal.

Layer 3: Models. Amazon’s Nova model family powers Bedrock inference. Bedrock runs most of its inference on Trainium. In March, Bedrock nearly doubled month-over-month. In Q1 2026, Bedrock processed more tokens than all prior years combined.

Layer 4: Applications. Kiro for agentic coding. Transform for software migrations. Quick for knowledge workers. AgentCore for scalable agent environments. Strands for agent-building. The application layer is where the supply chain implications emerge. Alexa+, rebuilt on generative AI, now has 600 million active endpoints. Customers are completing purchases on devices 3x more. Agentic commerce is not theoretical at Amazon. It is operational.

The 76-day signal: One detail buried in the letter deserves its own analysis. Six engineers rebuilt the entire Bedrock inference engine in 76 days using Kiro, Amazon’s agentic coding service. The original estimate was 40 engineers and a full year. This new engine, called Mantle, became the backbone of Bedrock’s rapid scaling. That compression ratio, from 40 person-years to 6 people in 76 days, is not an incremental improvement. It is a category shift in how software gets built. If this velocity holds across Amazon’s other engineering efforts, the compounding effects on product development speed and cost structure are enormous.

What This Means for Commerce and Supply Chain Leaders

The rural delivery network is a market restructuring event. If you are a shipper relying on USPS for rural last-mile, start planning alternative carrier strategies now. Amazon Logistics will be a viable option within 24 months, and USPS’s financial position will deteriorate as volume declines.

Ultra-fast delivery is the new table stakes. Amazon running three parallel speed programs simultaneously means the delivery expectation floor is dropping. If you operate in grocery, pharmacy, convenience, or everyday essentials, the competitive benchmark will move from same-day to sub-hour within three years in major metros.

Satellite connectivity will enable new supply chain architectures. Amazon Leo integrated with AWS creates the possibility of real-time visibility and compute at the edge in geographies that were previously offline. For global supply chains, cold chain monitoring, fleet management, and rural fulfillment operations, this changes the infrastructure calculus.

Full-stack AI ownership compresses Amazon’s cost curve faster than competitors. Owning chips, data centers, models, and applications means Amazon captures margin at every layer. Jassy estimates Trainium will save tens of billions in capex per year and provide several hundred basis points of operating margin advantage. That margin advantage flows directly into lower consumer prices and faster delivery, widening the moat for every retailer competing against Amazon.

The companies that win the agentic era will not necessarily be the ones that built the AI. They will be the ones that deployed it at every layer of the stack. Andy Jassy just showed you what that looks like.

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