Amazon commerce business has made tremendous progress in the last two years. North America operating income hit $8.3 billion in a single quarter, up 42% year over year. International turned a $1.4 billion operating profit. Combined Stores operating income was $9.7 billion for the quarter, on pace for nearly $40 billion annualized.

To appreciate how dramatic the transformation is: as recently as 2022, the North America segment was losing money. Three years later, it is generating margins approaching 8% and accelerating. The International segment, which was burning billions annually, has now been profitable for six consecutive quarters.

Amazon's commerce segments generated $143.9 billion in Q1 revenue (North America + International), growing at 14% combined. That is larger than the entire annual revenue of Walmart's U.S. e-commerce business. It is no longer a cost center. It is a $40B operating income machine with its own compounding flywheel.

Four Forces Driving the Commerce Business

Rufus: From Shopping Assistant to Agentic Commerce Platform

Rufus, Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, posted monthly active user growth of 115% and engagement growth of nearly 400% year over year. But the strategic significance goes far beyond the usage numbers.

Rufus can now auto-buy products when they hit a set price. Rufus is an autonomous purchasing agent operating inside the world’s largest marketplace with full access to purchase history, delivery preferences, and payment credentials. The “Buy For Me” capability, introduced earlier this year, extends this agency beyond Amazon’s own catalog to tens of millions of items on other online stores.

Amazon also introduced sponsored products and brand prompts directly inside Rufus conversations. Nearly 20% of shoppers who interact with a brand prompt continue the conversation about that brand. This creates a fundamentally new advertising surface: multi-turn, conversational, and contextual in a way that display ads never were. Jassy called agentic shopping conversations “multi-turn” interactions where the customer narrows their need as the agent asks follow-up questions. Each turn is another opportunity to surface relevant products, including sponsored recommendations.

Amazon’s walled garden approach to agentic commerce is the inverse of Shopify’s UCP strategy. Shopify builds open protocols so AI agents route through Shopify’s checkout. Amazon builds the agent itself so the transaction never leaves Amazon’s ecosystem. Both are betting on owning the AI commerce layer. The approaches are structurally incompatible, and the outcome will define the next decade of retail.

The 3P Shift: From Retailer to Platform Economics

Third-party seller services revenue hit $41.6 billion in Q1, growing 14% year over year. This is now larger than online stores revenue ($64.3B) when measured by profitability contribution. The 3P business has been steadily eating the 1P business because the economics are structurally superior: a dollar of 3P GMV is far more profitable than a dollar of 1P GMV.

When a third-party seller uses Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Amazon earns across multiple revenue lines simultaneously: a referral commission (typically 8-15%), FBA pick-pack-ship fees, optional advertising spend, and storage surcharges. The total take rate on a 3P FBA transaction frequently reaches 40-50% of the selling price. On a 1P sale, Amazon’s gross margin on the product is often in the low single digits.

Over 1.3 million independent sellers now use generative AI tools to create product listings. Amazon also expanded Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), which lets 3P sellers use Amazon’s warehouse network to fulfill orders from Walmart, Shopify, and SHEIN. This is Amazon turning its logistics infrastructure into an arms dealer service for the broader e-commerce ecosystem.

THE PLATFORM FLYWHEEL The shift from 1P to 3P does not shrink Amazon’s economics. It transforms Amazon from a retailer into a platform that earns recurring fees on every layer of the value chain: commissions, fulfillment, advertising, lending, and now AI-powered listing tools. Each layer compounds on the others.

The Profitability Story: From Breakeven to Double Digits

North America operating margin hit 7.9% in Q1 2026, up from 6.3% a year ago. This is a business that was operating near breakeven in 2022. Three forces drive this: the mix shift toward higher-margin 3P and advertising revenue, three consecutive years of reducing cost-to-serve while accelerating delivery speed, and increasing fulfillment network density that reduces last-mile cost per unit.

Fulfillment costs as a percentage of revenue dropped from 15.8% to 15.0%. Cost of sales dropped from 49.4% to 48.2%. These are structural gains driven by the regionalized fulfillment network that Amazon has been building since 2023, with new large-format centers incorporating the latest generation of robotics and automation.

The Capex Question: $200B and the Free Cash Flow Cliff

This is the number that spooked the market in February and continues to dominate the narrative. Amazon spent $44.2 billion in cash capital expenditures in Q1 alone. Trailing twelve-month free cash flow collapsed to $1.2 billion, down 95% year over year. The $200 billion full-year capex guidance implies spending that exceeds Shopify’s entire market capitalization.

But the composition matters. The vast majority of this capex is going into AWS infrastructure: data centers, custom silicon (Graviton, Trainium, Nitro), and networking equipment. The commerce side of the business is not the primary capital consumer. Amazon’s new large-format fulfillment centers use next-generation robotics that actually reduce per-unit fulfillment cost. The commerce business is getting more capital-efficient while AWS gets more capital-intensive.

Calling the RISK Trailing twelve-month free cash flow fell from $25.9B to $1.2B. Amazon raised $53.4B in new long-term debt in Q1 alone. Total long-term debt nearly doubled from $65.6B to $119.1B. The bull case requires AWS AI revenue to scale fast enough to justify the capital outlay. If it doesn't, the balance sheet will be the story.

Quarter-Over-Quarter: Q4 2025 vs Q1 2026

Q4 is always Amazon’s biggest quarter due to holiday seasonality. But comparing the growth rates reveals the underlying acceleration in the business.

The Acceleration Every single growth metric accelerated from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026. Revenue growth went from 10% to 17%. AWS reaccelerated from 19% to 28% (fastest in 15 quarters). Advertising from 18% to 24%. International from 8% to 19%. This is broad-based acceleration, not a single-segment story.

What to Watch Next

Several threads from this quarter will define the next chapter of Amazon’s commerce story.

First, the grocery strategy is entering its decisive phase. Amazon is now the second-largest U.S. grocer with $150B+ in gross sales. Perishable same-day delivery is growing 40x year over year. The mega-center format launches in 2026 with next-generation robotics. If Amazon can capture the weekly grocery trip, it locks in a purchase cadence that pulls along everything else.

Second, Rufus and agentic commerce represent a potential paradigm shift. The combination of auto-buy, price tracking, sponsored brand prompts, and Buy For Me creates a shopping agent that could fundamentally change how consumers interact with retail. The question is whether consumers will trust an AI agent to spend their money autonomously.

Third, the international segment is the biggest upside wildcard. Revenue grew 19% (11% ex-FX) while operating income reached $1.4 billion. Amazon is investing in quick commerce and sharper pricing internationally. If international can follow North America’s margin expansion trajectory (from breakeven to 8%), the profit impact would be enormous.

Fourth, tariff risk remains. Amazon Haul, the ultra-low-price marketplace sourcing primarily from Chinese sellers, is directly exposed to U.S.-China trade escalation. Q2 guidance of $194-199B and operating income of $20-24B both assume current tariff conditions hold.