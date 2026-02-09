Amazon reported Q4 2025 earnings last week, and the market reaction — shares falling nearly 9% after hours — was almost entirely about one number: $200 billion in planned 2026 capital expenditures. The discourse, predictably, fixated on AWS and AI infrastructure.

My analysis is about their commerce business and for me there were four key drivers that really excited me about Amazon’s earning —

Advertising services, Subscription, Physical Retail and Rufus (Agentic Commerce)

Additionally I also have a take on their growing 3rd Party business.

Wall Street’s valuation of Amazon has long been dominated by AWS. This made sense when AWS generated most of the operating profit and grew at 30%+. But the composition of Amazon’s profitability has shifted. In 2025, the combined Stores segments (North America + International) generated $34.3 billion in operating income versus AWS’s $45.6 billion. The Stores business is no longer a break-even operation subsidized by cloud margins — it is a $34 billion operating income business growing at nearly 20%.

But the commerce business, which generated $177.8 billion of the $213.4 billion in revenue, told a far more interesting and strategically consequential story. Amazon has spent three decades building the most formidable retail infrastructure on earth, and is now layering on services, intelligence, and logistics density in a way that compounds upon itself.

First, Advertising service

It which grew by 23% YoY from $17.3B to $21.2B for Q4 2025. While the full year advertising revenue was $68.9B. To put into perspective this is more than YouTube’s $40B in ad dollars. While its not as big as Meta or Google’s total ad revenue but the structurally important point is that Amazon’s ad sit at the point of purchase, where both platform and sellers benefit directly. Selling ads in an active shopping session has higher value of the payer and the buyer which is why advertisers pay premium CPMs and why the business carries margins estimated at 50-70%.

The advertising business also creates a self-reinforcing dynamic with the 3P marketplace. Sellers compete for visibility through sponsored product ads, and because Amazon controls the buy box and search ranking, sellers are essentially paying rent to be discovered on a platform they already pay commissions to sell on. This is a double-extraction model: Amazon earns the referral fee on the transaction and the advertising fee on the impression that led to it. For sellers, the alternative — not advertising — means falling to page two of search results, which is functionally invisible.

Exciting part was the launch of the advertisement production tool, which now allows creators to be engaged on live shopping model, which Amazon is waiting to click.

Second, Subscriptions services

It which is primarily prime grew 14% to $13B for Q4 and ~$50B for the full year. Prime is the gravitational core of the entire commerce flywheel. Members shop more frequently, spend more per transaction, and are far more likely to default to Amazon for everyday purchases. Every improvement Amazon makes to delivery speed, content, or convenience makes Prime stickier, which in turn makes every other commerce line more valuable.

The latest additions to Prime include Alexa+ (free for Prime members, $19.99/month for non-members), expanded grocery delivery, and the NBA on Prime Video. Each of these services serves a different purpose in the retention

Though Alexa+ is a struggling business which is yet to find the audience and is the world’s most expensive weather telling and timer setting machine. Alexa programs are yet to be meaningfully added to customers lifestyle. With AI Amazon is planning on listening to more household conversation and identify items that it can auto add to the cart and send confirmation to the customers before purchase. Yet to be seen as a beneficial addition.

Third, Physical Retail

Stores revenue was $5.9B. The story here is not the topline but closing of Go and Fresh store and consolidation around whole foods. Amazon, however, will open the mega center this year to compete heads on with Walmart. I wrote in detail about the store here in my essay here - Amazon Is Exiting Go and Fresh Stores.

Amazon knows grocery is the fastest growing e-commerce and quick commerce sector in the US and is doubling down on that engine. I had written in Amazon’s Grocery Gambit

Groceries are both frequent and high-utility purchases. They drive habitual engagement in a way no other retail category can. That’s why Amazon bought Whole Foods in the first place. The thesis was to use the store footprint to create a grocery ecosystem that locks customers into Prime the same way e-commerce once did. Amazon’s problem? Six years later, Amazon still hasn’t matched Walmart’s ubiquity — Walmart sits within ten minutes of 90% of U.S. households. Coming to today, where Amazon is taking a different approach making Whole Foods an integral part of the expansion. Expanding to 1,000 same-day grocery delivery locations today — and 2,300 by year’s end — to compete on coverage and build network density. Both are must for perishables, where proximity isn’t optional; without stores or micro-fulfillment centers near customers, you simply can’t play the game. For Amazon, this means embracing what it once resisted: more physical locations. I truly believe, Amazon had not envisioned such as a scenario where it would invest so much in real estate and had the vision of being the e-commerce king which is what drove the initial traffic. Grocery is different and Amazon has finally realized that. The upside? Economies of scale in the last mile. Grocery demand can be layered on top of existing e-commerce delivery volume, smoothing demand volatility and improving delivery van utilization across both general merchandise and groceries. This isn’t a standalone bet—it’s an operational synergy move.

If Amazon can capture the weekly or bi-weekly grocery trip — even partially — it locks in a purchase cadence that pulls along everything else. The closure of Fresh and Go, far from being a failure, is Amazon recognizing that online same-day delivery, not physical stores, is the right vehicle for this mission. Whole Foods provides the premium physical anchor and brand trust; same-day delivery from Amazon’s fulfillment network provides the mass-market everyday grocery capability.

Fourth, Rufus and AI Economy

Perhaps the most underappreciated development in Amazon’s commerce business is the rapid scaling of Rufus, its AI shopping assistant. Rufus was used by over 300 million customers in 2025 and, according to Amazon, drove nearly $12 billion in incremental annualized sales — up from the $10 billion run rate disclosed in Q3. Customers who interact with Rufus are 60% more likely to complete a purchase.

What makes Rufus strategically fascinating is the new “Buy For Me” capability, which allows Rufus to shop tens of millions of items in other online stores and make purchases on behalf of customers. This is Amazon building an agentic commerce layer that extends beyond its own marketplace. If a customer asks Rufus for a product that Amazon doesn’t carry, Rufus can find it elsewhere and transact on the customer’s behalf. This turns Amazon from a destination into a universal purchasing agent — a fundamental shift in the competitive frame. Amazon no longer needs to have every item in its catalog if it can be the AI intermediary for the entire internet’s catalog.

Amazon has shown the walled garden approach towards exposing product data to Gemini or OpenAI, which are competing on their products with UCP and ACP [I wrote about it more here]. The walled garden approach actually Amazon one big WIN OVER OTHERS — CROSS SELL PRODUCTS.

While other brands would struggle to sell cross- and up-sell products to customers using Agentic checkouts, Amazon can easily convert customer with buy A along with B scenarios. Thus creating a possibility of higher income through AI generated Ads.

Amazon also disclosed strong adoption of Lens — an AI visual search tool — with usage up 45% year-over-year. And the company expanded Amazon Haul, its ultra-low-price marketplace (1 million+ items under $10, available in 25+ countries), directly competing with Temu and SHEIN. The combination of Rufus (intelligence layer), Haul (value layer), and same-day delivery (speed layer) represents a comprehensive competitive response to every major threat in retail: AI shopping agents, Chinese ultra-discount platforms, and Walmart’s grocery dominance.

Amazon’s 3P Business

Amazon’s revenue disclosure separates Online Stores — where Amazon buys inventory and sells it directly (1P) — from Third-Party Seller Services — where independent merchants sell through Amazon’s marketplace (3P) and Amazon earns commissions, FBA fees, and related service charges. The 3P business has been steadily eating the 1P business for years, and Q4 2025 continued the trend: third-party sellers accounted for 61% of all paid units sold on Amazon worldwide, just off the all-time high of 62% in Q2 and Q3.

This 1P/3P split is the most important structural feature of Amazon’s commerce business, and it is widely misunderstood. Many observers treat the shift to 3P as Amazon “giving up” margin on product sales. The reality is the opposite. When a third-party seller uses Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Amazon earns revenue across multiple lines simultaneously: a referral commission (typically 8-15%), FBA pick-pack-ship fees, optional advertising spend to promote the listing, and sometimes storage and logistics surcharges. The total take rate on a 3P FBA transaction is frequently 40-50% of the selling price. On a 1P sale, Amazon’s gross margin on the product itself is often in the low single digits.

In other words, a dollar of 3P GMV is far more profitable to Amazon than a dollar of 1P GMV. The shift from 1P to 3P doesn’t shrink Amazon’s economics; it transforms Amazon from a retailer into a platform — one that earns recurring fees on every layer of the value chain.

Worldwide paid unit growth of 12% year-over-year was the highest quarterly growth rate of 2025 — an acceleration from the 8% in Q1. This is notable because it came during a holiday quarter where the law of large numbers should be imposing deceleration. More units, at stable or growing take rates, flowing through higher-margin 3P channels: this is the core arithmetic of Amazon’s commerce profitability story.

It is also worth noting what Amazon is doing to make the 3P ecosystem even stickier. CFO Brian Olsavsky highlighted that Amazon invested in “a comprehensive suite of AI tools” for selling partners. Over 1.3 million independent sellers are now using generative AI tools to create product listings. Amazon also expanded its Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) service — which lets 3P sellers use Amazon’s warehouse network to fulfill orders from Walmart, Shopify, and SHEIN. This is Amazon turning its logistics infrastructure into an arms-dealer service for the broader e-commerce ecosystem. Every merchant who plugs into MCF becomes more dependent on Amazon’s physical network, regardless of where the sale originated.

Amazon’s Profitability Loop

North America operating income was $11.5 billion in Q4, a 24% increase, with operating margin expanding to 9.0% from 8.0% a year ago. Full-year North America operating income was $29.6 billion at a 6.9% margin. This margin expansion is happening while Amazon invests aggressively in faster delivery, grocery expansion, and AI tools. The international segment is a different story: operating income declined 21% to $1.0 billion, or 45% on an FX-adjusted basis, as Amazon invests in “sharper prices” and quick commerce in international markets.

The key insight is that the adjusted North America margin — excluding the special charges that hit Q4 — is approaching double digits. For a business that, as recently as 2022, was operating near breakeven, this is a remarkable transformation. Three forces are driving it: the mix shift toward higher-margin 3P and advertising revenue, the three consecutive years of reducing cost-to-serve while accelerating delivery speed, and increasing fulfillment network density that reduces last-mile delivery cost per unit.

Amazon’s worldwide shipping costs were $31.5 billion in Q4, growing 10% — meaningfully slower than the 12% growth in paid units. This is the clearest evidence that Amazon’s fulfillment network is achieving operating leverage: more packages, delivered faster, at a lower unit cost. The third consecutive year of this pattern makes it difficult to dismiss as a one-time efficiency gain. This is structural.

Olsavsky’s Q1 2026 guidance — operating income of $16.5 billion to $21.5 billion — was the number that spooked the market, as it was below the $22 billion consensus. But the guidance explicitly includes $1 billion in incremental Amazon Leo (satellite) costs and investments in quick commerce and international pricing. These are deliberate investments in new business lines, not margin compression from the core commerce business. Stripping out these disclosed investment costs, the underlying commerce profitability trajectory remains solidly positive.

Conclusively,

Several threads from this quarter will define the next chapter of Amazon’s commerce story.

First, the grocery strategy is entering its decisive phase. The closure of Fresh and Go, the 100+ new Whole Foods stores, the supercenter concept, and the rapid expansion of same-day perishable delivery.

Second, Rufus and agentic commerce represent a potential paradigm shift. The Buy For Me feature — Amazon’s AI agent shopping the entire internet on your behalf — is the logical endpoint of the everything store concept.

Third, the international segment is the biggest wildcard. Revenue grew 17% (11% ex-FX) while operating income declined 45% on an FX-adjusted basis. Amazon is explicitly investing in sharper pricing and quick commerce internationally, which means margin compression is intentional. The question is whether international can follow the same margin expansion trajectory that North America demonstrated over the past three years — from near-zero to 6.9% full-year operating margin.

Finally, tariff risk deserves mention. Amazon’s guidance explicitly flagged “tariff and trade policies” as a material uncertainty. Amazon Haul, which sources ultra-low-price goods primarily from Chinese sellers, is directly exposed to any escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.